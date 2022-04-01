Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iQoo 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India earlier this week as the company's latest flagship phone.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 April 2022 17:46 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iQoo 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

All the three phones come with triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro gets Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • iQoo 9 Pro comes with two 50-megapixel sensors
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max is powered by Apple A15 Bionic SoC

OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched as the company's latest flagship phone in India. It comes with various features such as a triple rear camera setup, and a large 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 13 Pro Max from Apple, and iQoo9 Pro from Vivo sub-brand iQoo also feature similar sized AMOLED displays as well as triple rear camera setups. However, all these phones have differences when it comes to price, software, colour options available in the market, and what's under the hood.

In this article, we compare OnePlus 10 Pro price and specifications with iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iQoo 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iQoo 9 Pro price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage model at a price of Rs. 71,999. It is offered in two distinct colour options — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options at a price of Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. It can be purchased in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue colour options.

iQoo 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB at a price of Rs. 69,990. The iQoo 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend shades

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO technology, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a similar-sized large 6.7-inch (1,284x2,778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with the company's ProMotion technology, Ceramic Shield material on the front, and 120Hz refresh rate. It now runs iOS 15.4.1.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display -- the largest in the lot. The display is based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 technology that enables an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

When it comes to core firepower, the OnePlus 10 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with the Adreno GPU. Apple has fitted the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the hexa-core A15 Bionic paired with a five-core integrated GPU.

On the camera front, OnePlus 10 Pro gets a triple rear shooter which is headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens, and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter that has a field-of-view of 150 degrees, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets three 12-megapixel sensors. There is a primary wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide camera that can take macro shots at up to 2cm from a subject, and a 77mm telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. On the front is also a 12-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo 9 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. There is a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, which is equipped with the ‘Gimbal' technology that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). Customers will also get another 50-megapixel sensor with 150-degree fisheye wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait sensor with 2.5x optical zoom support. The camera setup on the iQoo 9 Pro is coupled with a five-axis video image stabilisation (VIS) technology. The phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Now coming to connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

When it comes to iPhone 13 Pro Max, customers get support for 5G bands, Gigabit-class LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5. Apple also offers Ultra Wideband and NFC connectivity. The handset gets a 4,352mAh battery with support for up to 27W USB-PD adapters. The phone comes with the company's unique 3D Face ID for biometric security.

Coming to connectivity options on iQoo 9 Pro, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright, crisp 120Hz display
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Stellar battery life
  • Great overall performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Display notch in 2021
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Indonesia to Impose VAT, Income Tax on Crypto Assets From May
Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37

