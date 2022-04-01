OnePlus 10 Pro was recently launched as the company's latest flagship phone in India. It comes with various features such as a triple rear camera setup, and a large 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 13 Pro Max from Apple, and iQoo9 Pro from Vivo sub-brand iQoo also feature similar sized AMOLED displays as well as triple rear camera setups. However, all these phones have differences when it comes to price, software, colour options available in the market, and what's under the hood.

In this article, we compare OnePlus 10 Pro price and specifications with iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iQoo 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iQoo 9 Pro price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage model at a price of Rs. 71,999. It is offered in two distinct colour options — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

iPhone 13 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options at a price of Rs. 1,29,900, Rs. 1,39,900, Rs. 1,59,900, and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. It can be purchased in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue colour options.

iQoo 9 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 64,990 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB at a price of Rs. 69,990. The iQoo 9 Pro is available in Dark Cruise and Legend shades

OnePlus 10 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iQoo 9 Pro Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO technology, and a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a similar-sized large 6.7-inch (1,284x2,778 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with the company's ProMotion technology, Ceramic Shield material on the front, and 120Hz refresh rate. It now runs iOS 15.4.1.

Meanwhile, the iQoo 9 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED display -- the largest in the lot. The display is based on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 technology that enables an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

When it comes to core firepower, the OnePlus 10 Pro and iQoo 9 Pro have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with the Adreno GPU. Apple has fitted the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the hexa-core A15 Bionic paired with a five-core integrated GPU.

On the camera front, OnePlus 10 Pro gets a triple rear shooter which is headlined by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens, and has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter that has a field-of-view of 150 degrees, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10 Pro gets a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max gets three 12-megapixel sensors. There is a primary wide camera with an f/1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide camera that can take macro shots at up to 2cm from a subject, and a 77mm telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. On the front is also a 12-megapixel sensor.

The iQoo 9 Pro gets a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. There is a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor, which is equipped with the ‘Gimbal' technology that has optical image stabilisation (OIS). Customers will also get another 50-megapixel sensor with 150-degree fisheye wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel portrait sensor with 2.5x optical zoom support. The camera setup on the iQoo 9 Pro is coupled with a five-axis video image stabilisation (VIS) technology. The phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

Now coming to connectivity, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

When it comes to iPhone 13 Pro Max, customers get support for 5G bands, Gigabit-class LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5. Apple also offers Ultra Wideband and NFC connectivity. The handset gets a 4,352mAh battery with support for up to 27W USB-PD adapters. The phone comes with the company's unique 3D Face ID for biometric security.

Coming to connectivity options on iQoo 9 Pro, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes a 3D ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.