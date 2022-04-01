OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as the company's first flagship smartphone for 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which made its debut in India alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R in March. While its predecessor launched with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, the new OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone sports the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and will go on sale in India from April 5, according to the company.

In this article, we have compared the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India and specifications with the previous generation OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the handset is also available in a 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 71,999. OnePlus will sell the OnePlus 10 Pro in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options. The smartphones will go on open sale in the country on April 5 via Amazon, the company's official website and through retail stores.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in India last year at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB +128GB storage model, with a 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 69,999. The smartphone is available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options and is currently priced at Rs. 54,199 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,199, on the OnePlus website.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 54,999. The smartphone is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options and is currently listed at Rs. 40,599 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at 45,599 on the company's website.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 all offer dual-SIM connectivity. OnePlus 10 Pro was launched with Android 12-based OxygenOS out of the box, while OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were recently updated to OxygenOS 12.

The newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with 10-bit colour depth, offering a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with a smart 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter with 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that is paired with OIS support. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The handset includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus 9 is also equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera, with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

All three smartphones offer up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, LTE, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that offers support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging, and the OnePlus 9 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast wired charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 201 grams, while the OnePlus 9 Pro measures 163.2x73.6x8.7mm and weighs 197 grams, and the OnePlus 9 measures 160x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 183 grams.

