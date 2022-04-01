Technology News
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 10 Pro is the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2022 16:00 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus 10 Pro (left) was launched in India as the successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro (centre)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • All three phones offer up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India on March 31

OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India on Thursday as the company's first flagship smartphone for 2022. The OnePlus 10 Pro is successor to the OnePlus 9 Pro, which made its debut in India alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R in March. While its predecessor launched with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, the new OnePlus 10 Pro runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone sports the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and will go on sale in India from April 5, according to the company.

In this article, we have compared the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India and specifications with the previous generation OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphones.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the handset is also available in a 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 71,999. OnePlus will sell the OnePlus 10 Pro in Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black colour options. The smartphones will go on open sale in the country on April 5 via Amazon, the company's official website and through retail stores.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro was launched in India last year at Rs. 64,999 for the 8GB +128GB storage model, with a 12GB + 256GB storage model priced at Rs. 69,999. The smartphone is available in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colour options and is currently priced at Rs. 54,199 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 59,199, on the OnePlus website.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model was priced at Rs. 54,999. The smartphone is available in Arctic Sky, Astral Black, and Winter Mist colour options and is currently listed at Rs. 40,599 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant is priced at 45,599 on the company's website.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 all offer dual-SIM connectivity. OnePlus 10 Pro was launched with Android 12-based OxygenOS out of the box, while OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 were recently updated to OxygenOS 12.

The newly launched OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display with 10-bit colour depth, offering a dynamic refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Fluid AMOLED LTPO display with a smart 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, while the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide shooter with 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter that is paired with OIS support. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro offers a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The handset includes a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera setup housing a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The OnePlus 9 is also equipped with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera, with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

All three smartphones offer up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion through a microSD card. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, LTE, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery that offers support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging, and the OnePlus 9 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65T fast wired charging. The OnePlus 10 Pro measures 163x73.9x8.55mm and weighs 201 grams, while the OnePlus 9 Pro measures 163.2x73.6x8.7mm and weighs 197 grams, and the OnePlus 9 measures 160x73.9x8.1mm and weighs 183 grams.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.70-inch6.55-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera32-megapixel 16-megapixel 16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh4500mAh4500mAh
OSAndroid 12Android 11Android 11
Resolution1440x3216 pixels1440x3216 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for Money Rating
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusOnePlusOnePlus
Model10 Pro9 Pro9
Release dateJanuary 11, 2022March 23, 2021March 23, 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)163.00 x 73.90 x 8.55163.20 x 73.60 x 8.70160.00 x 73.90 x 8.10
Weight (g)200.50197.00183.00
Battery capacity (mAh)500045004500
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
ColoursEmerald Forest, Volcanic BlackAstral Black, Morning Mist, Pine GreenArctic Sky, Winter Mist, Stellar Black
Removable battery-No-
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz--
Screen size (inches)6.706.706.55
Resolution1440x3216 pixels1440x3216 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Pixels per inch (PPI)526525402
Aspect ratio--20:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Qualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
RAM8GB8GB8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2, 0.64-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)48-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 50-megapixel (f/2.2) + 2-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras343
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2.4)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)16-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.0-micron)
No. of Front Cameras111
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 12Android 11Android 11
SkinColorOS 12.1Oxygen OS 11OxygenOS 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Specifications, OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications, OnePlus 9 Price in India, OnePlus 10 Pro Price in India, OnePlus 9 Pro Price in India
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets

OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac's Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
