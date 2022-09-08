Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 14 series was launched globally on Wednesday.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 8 September 2022 18:24 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Apple/ Samsung

iPhone 14 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra are offered in multiple colours

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gets ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max gets Face ID biometric security
  • Both phones get IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

iPhone 14 series was launched globally on Wednesday. It consists of four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max directly competes with the big guns in the smartphone industry such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which made its debut in February this year. Both phones are pretty bulky due to their large screens and are the top-of-the-line offerings from the respective companies. Both get 120Hz displays, Always-On Display, wireless charging, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

In this article, we compare the iPhone 14 Pro Max price and specifications with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is basically “apples versus oranges” comparison as they both cater to their niche audience.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,900. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer dual-SIM functionality. The US-only models of the new iPhone series will offer only eSIM support. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets the latest A16 Bionic SoC touted to be the most powerful chip in a smartphone. There is no information on the RAM, but the phone gets 128GB, 256GB, 512GB as well as 1TB storage options. The Samsung Galaxy, on the contrary, also got the most powerful chip from Qualcomm available at that time — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is available in India in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option as well as 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Globally, Samsung showcased the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 1TB options that both have not yet debuted in India.

When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. There is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, f/2.8 aperture lens, and optical image stabilisation. The third is a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field-of-view. On the front is a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, flaunts a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The smartphone also sports a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical zoom, and a fourth 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. It has a 40-megapixel camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacity. The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets the proprietary Face ID for biometric authentication. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also gets S Pen support.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison
  iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.80-inch
ProcessorApple A16 BionicQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera12-megapixel 40-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OSiOS 16Android 12
Resolution2796x1290 pixels-
RAM-8GB, 12GB
Battery Capacity-5000mAh
See full Comparison »
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in India, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications, Samsung, Apple
Aar Ya Paar Teaser Trailer: Hotstar Series Follows a Tribal Man Turned Hitman

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  5. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  6. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Launched
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
  8. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
  9. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. The Good Wife Teaser Trailer: Kajol Leads Hotstar’s Indian Remake of the American Political Drama Series
  2. Mysterious Sony Smartphone With Triple 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped, Could be New Xperia Pro: Report
  3. Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. HIVE Blockchain to Consider Mining Other GPU Mineable Coins After Ethereum's 'Merge' Event
  5. OnePlus Tipped to Launch the Next Generation Phones at the End of 2022; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  7. Aar Ya Paar Teaser Trailer: Hotstar Series Follows a Tribal Man Turned Hitman
  8. Sony Xperia Set to Launch Product Aimed at Pro Gamers, Streamers at ‘Born To Game’ Event on September 12
  9. Lava Blaze Pro May Launch Soon, Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Disney Found Substantial Number of Twitter Users Fake in 2016, Says Former CEO Bob Iger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.