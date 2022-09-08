iPhone 14 series was launched globally on Wednesday. It consists of four models — iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro Max directly competes with the big guns in the smartphone industry such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which made its debut in February this year. Both phones are pretty bulky due to their large screens and are the top-of-the-line offerings from the respective companies. Both get 120Hz displays, Always-On Display, wireless charging, and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

In this article, we compare the iPhone 14 Pro Max price and specifications with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is basically “apples versus oranges” comparison as they both cater to their niche audience.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India

The iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India starts at Rs. 1,39,900. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched at a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offer dual-SIM functionality. The US-only models of the new iPhone series will offer only eSIM support. The iPhone 14 Pro Max sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, has a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets the latest A16 Bionic SoC touted to be the most powerful chip in a smartphone. There is no information on the RAM, but the phone gets 128GB, 256GB, 512GB as well as 1TB storage options. The Samsung Galaxy, on the contrary, also got the most powerful chip from Qualcomm available at that time — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is available in India in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option as well as 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Globally, Samsung showcased the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 1TB options that both have not yet debuted in India.

When it comes to cameras, the iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. There is a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, f/2.8 aperture lens, and optical image stabilisation. The third is a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field-of-view. On the front is a 12-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, meanwhile, flaunts a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The smartphone also sports a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical zoom, and a fourth 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. It has a 40-megapixel camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacity. The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets the proprietary Face ID for biometric authentication. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also gets S Pen support.