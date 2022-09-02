Firstly, Apple has announced that it is holding the ‘Far Out' event this year on September 7. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series of smartphones. Alongside the iPhone 14 models, the Cupertino-based technology company is expected to unveil a new generation of Apple Watch models, which may be called the Apple Watch Series 8. The series is said to get a Pro variant that could be a rugged offering for sports enthusiasts. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC

The iPhone 14 series are expected to include four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The ones with ‘Max' suffix are said to come with larger displays as compared to the other two. Apple is also expected to make distinction in terms of hardware between the Pro and non-Pro models.

iPhone 14 rumours have suggested that this year will mark the change in iPhone design. Apple has been following the same notch design since the launch of iPhone X. While there have been minor changes in the size of the notch with the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 models are expected to come with pill-shaped and hole-punch cutouts. It is to be noted that Apple's Face ID technology will remain as the only biometric option to unlock the smartphones. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are said to come with 6.1-inch displays. The iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone Pro Max might feature 6.7-inch panels. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo

As mentioned, Apple was able to reduce the size of the famous notch over the years, but it appears to be ready to remove the notch for good. Recently, a report suggested that the Cupertino-based company might have used a patented light-folding projector in order to reduce the notch and fit the sophisticated Face ID technology in the pill-shaped cutout. The cutout is said to have various components including a camera, an infrared (IR) light emitter, and a “light folding element” that could have capabilities of redirecting the IR light and might have allowed Apple to offer more display area.

Remember we mentioned “distinction in terms of hardware between the Pro and non-Pro models?” Reports have suggested that the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro models will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will pack the A15 Bionic chip that is available on the current iPhone 13 devices. What could be the reason for it? Here is a link to our podcast article that you might go through before tuning in to get more clarity on iPhone 14 models.

“iPhone 14 Price?” is probably the most asked question in the coming days. To be frank there has been a lot happening on the front. Some reports suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro models will cost $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) more than the iPhone 13 Pro models. However, the iPhone 14 price in India is said to be a different equation altogether. Apart from the alleged “price hikes and higher shipment proportion” of iPhone 14 models, the deteriorating rupee against the dollar might cause a huge price difference as compared to the previous models. Furthermore, the iPhone 14 may be available for purchase about 10 days after the launch. iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Come With iPhone 14 Plus Moniker The iPhone 14, however, is expected to start at $749 (roughly 60,000). Apple is expected to use a cautious pricing strategy to prevent it from negatively affecting sales performance.

Great cameras have been synonymous with iPhone models and iPhone 14 series is also reported to raise the bar again (Read our review of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max). Apple is expected to incorporate a 48-megapixel main camera sensor. It is also said to offer an upgraded ultra-wide camera due to the inclusion of 1.4μm size image sensor (vs. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max's 1.0µm).

The iPhone 14 series is also expected to come with support for 30W wired charging. The iPhone 13 Pro seems to support 23W and iPhone Pro Max supports charging via up to 27W USB-PD adapters. Apple Watch Series 8 Tipped to Come in New Shade of Product Red

Satellites and the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup might have a new connection, which could be announced on September 7. Various reports have indicated that Apple is working on a way to communicate with people even when there is no cellular coverage. For that, the company reportedly concluded the hardware test of the satellite communication feature on iPhone 14 even before it entered mass production. The same feature has been reported to be included on the rumoured Apple Watch Pro as well.

Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC earlier this year and said it will be released alongside the iPhone 14 series. You can read our coverage on the cosmetic features as well as security enhancements that iOS 16 will bring.

A few weeks ago, reports online suggested that Apple will produce some handsets belonging to its iPhone 14 series in India. This would not only help Apple reduce the chances of shipment problems due to predicted recession but also a monumental opportunity for India to help boost the manufacturing industry in the country. iPhone SE 4 Said to Have Same Form Factor as iPhone XR: Report

The production of iPhone 14 models in India has its own history and reportedly China has been at the centre of Apple's problems. First, the increase in COVID-19 cases in China forced the government to impose a lockdown in the country which adversely affected the already struggling (due to Russia and Ukraine war) production of iPhone 14 parts.

The sour US-China geopolitical relations with respect to Taiwan also prompted Apple to look for alternative markets for iPhone production. As mentioned above, some iPhone 14 models will be manufactured in India, however, the production in India and China has gaps that are said to be narrowing. Apple is wary about the high standards in product secrecy in India.