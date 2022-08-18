iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours, Everything We Know So Far

Apple is expected to hold a launch event on September 7 to unveil its new iPhone 14 series of smartphones. The lineup is expected to be comprised of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino company has remained tight-lipped regarding details of the upcoming smartphones. However, there have been several leaks and rumours suggesting possible specifications, design details, and pricing for the handsets. With the expected launch a few weeks away, let us take a look at what we can expect from the iPhone 14 lineup.

For starters, all rumours indicate that Apple has decided to shelve the Mini model with the iPhone 14 series, which is believed to feature the vanilla iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 lineup could be unveiled during a launch event on September 7. The company reportedly intends to stream the event online, instead of holding it in person.

The iPhone 14 pricing is tipped to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 64,000). Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could get a $100 price hike (roughly Rs. 8,000) in comparison to last year's iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. When it comes to pricing, the iPhone 14 Max price might be set between the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 series specifications, features (rumoured)

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are rumoured to feature the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, which is said to be based on TSMC's existing 5nm process technology. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max could feature the Apple A15 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 13 series. Despite being equipped with the same chip, the iPhone 14 and iPhone Max are expected to get a performance boost owing to their new cellular modem and internal design.

The performance disparity between the Pro and non-Pro models continues with the smartphones' memory. A report suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max are likely to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Pro models could also get up to 2TB of storage, a past report claims. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to house comparatively slower 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 14 line could feature an upgraded front camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens and autofocus. Kuo also claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might feature a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor on the back.

The iPhone 14 is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch screen and the iPhone 14 Max could sport a 6.7-inch display. The Pro models could also include an Always on Display (AOD) feature. Purported leaked images of an iPhone 14 Pro screen protector suggest that it will sport a pill-shaped cutout with a hole-punch slot next to it. This design appears to be similar to previously leaked CAD renders.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 could come in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and White colour options. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to offer Gold, Graphite, Green, Purple, and Silver colour options. The report also suggests that the iPhone 14 lineup might support 30W charging support as well as a bigger and heavier MagSafe battery.

The iPhone 14 series is also expected to feature increased battery capacity. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to carry a 3,279mAh battery and a 4,325mAh battery, respectively. Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro could feature a 3,200mAh battery and the iPhone 14 Pro Max may house a 4,323mAh battery. Furthermore, the Pro models could come with upgraded Lightning connectors with USB 3.0 speeds (5Gbps).