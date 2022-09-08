Technology News
loading

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 14 series was launched globally, including in India on Wednesday.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 8 September 2022 14:54 IST
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Apple

All the three iPhone models come in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus have A15 Bionic SoCs
  • They come with dual rear cameras
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus get Apple’s newest features

iPhone 14 series was launched globally on Wednesday, including in India. The series comprises the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the newest affordable handsets from Apple. They are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC, which also powers last year's iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are similar to each other but the company's newest models get additional features such as emergency satellite communication and crash-detection. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are nearly identical in terms of specifications except for differences in screen size and battery backup.

In this article, we compare the iPhone 14 price and specifications with the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 price in India

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively. Apple has now slashed the prices for iPhone 13, which now costs Rs. 69,900 for the base model. It was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79,900 in 2021.

All the three iPhone models come in five colour options. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colours, the iPhone 13 gets Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max intext 2 iphone 14

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 specifications

In the US, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will not come with a SIM tray, which means they will only offer eSIM support, while other markets will continue to offer support for a physical SIM slot and an eSIM for another phone number. All the three phones will eventually run iOS 16 latest software that will release on September 12.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13 have flat-edge aluminium frames, a Ceramic Shield protected display on the front, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 have 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panels, the iPhone 14 Plus gets a bigger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. All the models offer up to 1200 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 13 are powered by the A15 Bionic SoC. However, Apple touts a better performance in the newest models as compared to last year's offering thanks to the 5-core GPU in the newest models as compared to 4-core GPU in last year's offering. All the phones come in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.

When it comes to photos and videos, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus get a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel 1.9um main sensor paired with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There is another 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/2.4 aperture ultra-wide angle lens that has 120-degree field-of-view. Apple says there is a new 12-megapixel front TrueDepth camera with f/1.9 aperture lens. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, is equipped with a 12-megapixel 1.7um sensor paired to an f/1.6 aperture lens. There is a 12-megapixel sensor paired to an ultra-wide f/2.4 aperture lens and on the front is a 12-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens.

Apart from a slightly different camera setup, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus also have a few new tricks up their sleeve. A new stabilisation feature, called Action Mode, uses the phone's motion sensors to better correct video. There is also a Cinematic mode that is able to capture videos in 4K at 30fps and 4K at 24fps. Apple also touted the better low-light performance, thanks to its new Photonic Engine.

Apple does not officially disclose the battery capacities of iPhones but as per the company, the iPhone 14 offers up to 20 hours of video playback and the iPhone 14 Plus offers up to 26 hours of video playback compared to iPhone 13's up to 19 hours of video playback. Apple also claims that the iPhone 14 Plus has the best battery performance in an iPhone yet.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 13 comparison
  iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Key Specs
Display6.06-inch6.68-inch6.10-inch
ProcessorApple A15 BionicApple A15 BionicApple A15 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OSiOS 16iOS 16iOS 15
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1284x2778 pixels1170x2532 pixels
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
GENERAL
BrandAppleAppleApple
ModeliPhone 14iPhone 14 PlusiPhone 13
Release dateSeptember 7, 2022September 7, 2022September 14, 2021
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80160.80 x 78.10 x 7.80146.70 x 71.50 x 7.65
Weight (g)172.00203.00174.00
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYesYes
ColoursMidnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, BlueMidnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, BlueStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, (PRODUCT)RED
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz--
Screen size (inches)6.066.686.10
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1284x2778 pixels1170x2532 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)460458460
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-corehexa-corehexa-core
Processor makeApple A15 BionicApple A15 BionicApple A15 Bionic
Internal storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Expandable storageNoNo-
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.6) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)
Rear flashLEDLEDYes
Front camera12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Front Cameras111
No. of Rear Cameras--2
Rear autofocus--Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 16iOS 16iOS 15
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 ax802.11 ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BluetoothYes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.00
LightningYesYesYes
NFC--Yes
Number of SIMs--2
SENSORS
3D face recognitionYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYesYes
Compass/ Magnetometer--Yes
SIM 1
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
5G--Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type--eSIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Price in India, iPhone 14 Specifications, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus Price in India, iPhone 14 Plus Specifications, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Price in India, iPhone 13 Specifications, Apple
Twitter Expanding Birdwatch Community Fact-Checking Programme With New Onboarding Process, More
PlayStation CEO Labels Microsoft’s Call of Duty Offer ‘Inadequate on So Many Levels’

Related Stories

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 13: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. iPhone 14: Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Mocks Apple With a Hilarious Meme
  3. "Premium Tears": Memes Erupt As iPhone 14 Ditches Physical SIM Slot in US
  4. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led ‘The Good Wife,’ Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  5. OnePlus’ Next Phone With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped to Launch Soon
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  7. Apple Launch Event Highlights: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Launched
  8. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  9. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
#Latest Stories
  1. The Good Wife Teaser Trailer: Kajol Leads Hotstar’s Indian Remake of the American Political Drama Series
  2. Mysterious Sony Smartphone With Triple 48-Megapixel Sensors Tipped, Could be New Xperia Pro: Report
  3. Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. HIVE Blockchain to Consider Mining Other GPU Mineable Coins After Ethereum's 'Merge' Event
  5. OnePlus Tipped to Launch the Next Generation Phones at the End of 2022; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  7. Aar Ya Paar Teaser Trailer: Hotstar Series Follows a Tribal Man Turned Hitman
  8. Sony Xperia Set to Launch Product Aimed at Pro Gamers, Streamers at ‘Born To Game’ Event on September 12
  9. Lava Blaze Pro May Launch Soon, Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  10. Disney Found Substantial Number of Twitter Users Fake in 2016, Says Former CEO Bob Iger
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.