Technology News
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini Best Deals, Offers to Get Right Now

iPhone 13 is currently available with a discount of up to Rs. 6,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 April 2022 17:43 IST
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini (pictured) both have features including OLED display and dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 price in India officially starts at Rs. 79,990
  • Amazon is selling the latest iPhone model at Rs. 73,990
  • iPhone 13 mini is available at Rs. 64,999 through Amazon

Looking to buy an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini today? The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini both offer premium features such as the A15 Bionic chip and 12-megapixel dual rear cameras. Both the models also come with dual speakers. Additionally, the latest iPhone offerings support a range of features that Apple offers across its flagship models in the market. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini run on the newest iOS version and have 5G connectivity support to offer a future-proof experience to some extent.

In this article, we highlight some of the best deals and offers that you can avail on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini: Deals and offers to get today

iPhone 13 price in India currently starts at Rs. 73,990, as listed on Amazon and Croma. Vijay Sales is selling the latest iPhone at an initial price of Rs. 73,900. The pricing is as much as Rs. 6,000 lower than the starting price of Rs. 79,900 that is listed on the official Apple India online store.

In addition to the discounted price, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales are offering a Rs. 5,000 instant discount or cashback on HDFC Bank credit card transactions.

You can also ignore the entry-level model that comes with 128GB storage and choose to pick either the 256GB option or the 512GB model — depending on your requirement.

Amazon and Vijay Sales are selling the iPhone 13 256GB model at Rs. 83,900, while the 512GB option is available at Rs. 1,03,990. However, Croma has the iPhone 13 256GB variant at Rs. 84,990 and the 512GB model at Rs. 1,03,990. The bank offers remain the same with both options across all three channels.

Officially, the iPhone 13 in 256GB and 512GB options is available at Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively.

The iPhone 13 mini, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 64,999 for the base variant via Amazon, while Croma is selling the mini model starting at Rs. 64,990. In contrast, the Apple India online store is selling the iPhone 13 mini with an initial price tag of Rs. 69,900.

Croma is also giving a Rs. 5,000 cashback for customers using HDFC Bank credit cards. However, Amazon has a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

The iPhone 13 mini in 256GB is also available through Amazon at Rs. 73,999, while its 512GB model is available at Rs. 92,999. Croma, on the other hand, has the 256GB option at Rs. 74,790.

Apple officially sells the iPhone 13 mini 256GB option at Rs. 79,900 and the 512GB model at Rs. 99,900.

iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini specifications

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini both come with Super Retina XDR OLED displays and are powered by the A15 Bionic chip. The models include the same dual rear camera setup that offers 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooters. There is also a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera system at the front with Face ID support.

Apple has preloaded the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with handy camera features, including Cinematic mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

The iPhone 13 comes with a display size of 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch screen. The iPhone 13 is rated to deliver up to 19 hours of video playback time on a single charge, whereas the iPhone 13 mini is claimed to offer up to 17 hours of video playback.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
