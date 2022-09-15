Technology News
loading

iOS 16.1 Beta 1 Released: Battery Percentage Support Comes to Older Models, Clean Energy Charging Added

Apple is setting the stage for upcoming features and functionality that wasn't included with iOS 16 that was rolled out this week.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 September 2022 16:29 IST
iOS 16.1 Beta 1 Released: Battery Percentage Support Comes to Older Models, Clean Energy Charging Added

iOS 16.1 beta is available for users who have a developer account

Highlights
  • iOS 16.1 beta 1 is available for registered developers only
  • It brings features that were promised and set to arrive later this year
  • Features may or may not make it to the final version

Apple recently released its first iOS 16.1 beta and it brings some improvements to existing features, brings features to previously unsupported devices and adds features that were promised at its WWDC 2022 developer event back in June. Those interested need to keep in mind that the features mentioned below are still in beta, meaning that there is no guarantee that they could show up on the final release of iOS 16.1. Users hoping to try out the 16.1 beta 1 update also need to keep in mind that the current update is only available to registered developers, while the stable update could be released next month.

It's worth noting that according to XDA Developers, the iOS 16.1 update will break the software update mechanism so is not recommended for regular users to try out, until Apple fixes it.

Here's a list of new features and changes found in iOS 16.1:

Battery Percentage Indicator

Apple has finally added the status bar battery percentage indicator on all iPhone models such as the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 miniand the more recent iPhone 13 mini. In an earlier report, we failed to understand why this much-awaited feature never reached older devices and it's still unclear why that happened. The good news is that the iOS 16.1 beta 1 brings the battery percentage feature to these devices.

A report by MacRumours confirms that the latest beta adds support for the indicator on older models. The percentage indicator was removed with the launch of the iPhone X and the introduction of the display notch which houses the TrueDepth camera that is needed to unlock iPhone models that use Apple's Face ID 3D facial recognition authentication system. Apple has somewhat remedied the issue with the introduction of the new Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models. The software feature displays notifications using an animated bubble around the revamped TrueDepth camera and changes shape depending on the notification or content being displayed. But for everything iPhone 14 Plus and below, the battery percentage display is a much-awaited feature that has finally arrived.

Matter Foundations

Matter is a new smart home standard that basically aims to connect to all types of devices from different brands and platforms (including Apple, Samsung, Google and Amazon). In the iOS 16.1 beta 1 release notes we have finally begun to see Apple support home accessories compatible with Matter. Everything is in the early stages and this includes support for pairing Matter home accessories along with integrating the same with Apple Home. We should expect to see more updates in future releases.

Clean Energy Charging

Clean Energy Charging mode was unheard of until it first appeared in an official press release during the rollout of iOS 16. Apple mentioned that it “aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimising charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources”. It appears to be a more efficient way to charge your iPhone, but will only be available in the US, for now. When available, the toggle will appear in the Settings app in the Battery section.

Apple Wallet can be deleted

First reported by 9to5Mac, iOS 16.1 beta 1 lets users delete the Wallet app. This could be beneficial for users in India who can currently only use the Wallet app for saving passes and tickets (again from supported third-party apps). With Apple Pay yet to arrive in India, users on iOS 16.1 will finally be able to uninstall the app entirely.

Live Activities, minor changes

The Live Activities API which will let developers implement support for Apple's Live Activities notifications that pop up at the bottom of the lock screen and show information about live activities such as navigation routes, food deliveries, ride-sharing details and more, has also been added as part of the latest beta. Other minor changes include a new icon which shows the icon for connected headphones instead of the AirPlay icon. There's also a slightly redesigned menu while saving or deleting a screenshot that now has icons next to each option. Users can also personalise the lock screen faster by showing lock screen and home screen wallpaper customisation options after tapping and holding the lock screen to view the customisation menu.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16, iOS 16 New Features, iOS 16.1
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount, Teased to Be Most Affordable Smartphone With 80W Charging, Snapdragon 870
Realme 9 5G Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: All Details

Related Stories

iOS 16.1 Beta 1 Released: Battery Percentage Support Comes to Older Models, Clean Energy Charging Added
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  3. Oppo F21s Pro Series With Segment-First Microlens Camera Launched in India
  4. Vivo V25 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount During Sale
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins September 23: All Details Here
  7. Vu Glo LED Ultra-HD TV Series Launched in India: All Details
  8. Here Are the Prices, Deals on iPhone 14 Models Across E-Commerce Platforms
  9. Amazon Kindle (11th Gen), Kindle Kids (2nd Gen) Readers Launched: Details
  10. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9 5G Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Update Rolling Out in India: All Details
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T to Get Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount, Teased to Be Most Affordable Smartphone With 80W Charging, Snapdragon 870
  3. Vivo X Fold+ Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Will Feature 4,600mAh Dual-Cell Battery: Report
  4. Xbox App on PC Gets HowLongToBeat Integration, 15 Percent Faster Load Times
  5. ‘Happy Merge All’: Vitalik Buterin Officially Confirms Arrival of Ethereum’s Upgrade
  6. Microsoft-Activision Deal to Face UK, EU Probe: Report
  7. Binance' BNB Chain, Google Cloud Partner to Promote Web3 Developers, Startups
  8. Gran Turismo Movie: David Harbour Reportedly Joins Film's Cast as Retired Racecar Driver
  9. South Korean Court Issues Warrant Against Terra's Do Kwon, Five Other Affiliates: Report
  10. Central Bank of Bahrain Gears to Put BTC Payment Processing on Trials Via OpenNode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.