Google Pixel 6a was launched at Google I/O as a watered-down version of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Unlike the models that were launched last year, the latest smartphone in the Google Pixel 6 series will be available for purchase in India. All three phones are powered by Google's custom Tensor SoC, have a similar design, and will run the latest Android OS. However, they are different from each other in terms of pricing, display, camera, and battery capacity.

In this article, we will compare the price and specifications of the Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro price compared

The Google Pixel 6a launched at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800) in select regions. The Pixel 6a will be sold in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options and will be available for pre-order in the US starting July 21, as per the company. Google is yet to announce pricing and availability for the Google Pixel 6a in other markets, including India.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 6 was launched at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) last year, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro was launched at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,500). Both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were also not launched in India.

Google Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro specifications compared

The Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, all come with dual-SIM support and are powered by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC. On the software part, phones run on Android 12 and also pack 128GB of inbuilt storage.

The Pixel 6a features a 6.10-inch display with full-HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Pixel 6, on the other hand, houses a 6.40-inch full-HD+ display with a pixel density of 411 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 90Hz refresh rate. Finally, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.70-inch Quad HD+ display with a pixel density of 512 pixels per inch (PPI) and a 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of RAM, the Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro offer 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM, and 12GB RAM, respectively.

For optics, the Pixel 6a offers a dual rear camera setup that features a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.7 lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens. The Pixel 6 too comes with a dual rear camera setup, but with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens.

The Pixel 6 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup that has a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.5 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Pixel 6a and Pixel 6 come with an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro has a 11.1-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support. All three of them also come with a USB Type-C port.

The Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The three phones also include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Google has provided a 4,410mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support on the Pixel 6a, whereas, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are equipped with 4,614mAh and 5,003mAh battery, respectively. Both these smartphones support wireless charging, as well as proprietary fast charging.

And finally, in terms of measurements, the Pixel 6a measures 152.16x71.8 x8.85mm and weighs 178 grams. The Pixel 6 measures 158.60x74.80x8.90mm and weighs 207 grams, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro measures 163.90x75.90x8.90mm and weighs 210 grams.

Moreover, the Google Pixel 6a features an IP67 rating for dust and water protection, whereas the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro come with a slightly better, IP68 rating.