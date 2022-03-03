Technology News
loading

Foldable Future: Smartphones Return to Design Classic

Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at MWC three years ago.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 3 March 2022 14:23 IST
Foldable Future: Smartphones Return to Design Classic

Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo/ Gadgets 360

Oppo Find N comes with a proprietary hinge that helps removes crease

Highlights
  • Samsung vows its latest models will give users experience of tablets
  • Oppo Find N has seen "really hot" sales in China
  • Samsung already has the jump on its competitors in foldable smartphones

The "snap!" of a shutting phone is the nostalgic sound resonating from the giant stands of Samsung, Oppo and Huawei at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.

Star of the early 2000s, the flip-phone is making a comeback, with the big names of the industry hoping the high-tech new version — the foldable smartphone — is on the verge of going mainstream.

As production costs start to fall, analysts expect a tenfold increase in sales by 2026.

Samsung has been the pioneer in the sector, presenting the first foldable smartphone at the Barcelona conference three years ago.

The South Korean firm accounted for 87 percent of foldable phone sales last year according to analysts DSCC.

It vows that its latest models — the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip — will give users the sort of experience normally reserved for tablets and laptops.

samsung galaxy fold samsung_galaxy_fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold was the first foldable smartphone from Samsung

"We are working with players like Disney+ and YouTube to best integrate their applications into this screen size and make maximum use of all the possibilities of the product," said Francois Hernandez of Samsung France.

But competition is rising, with companies like China's Oppo muscling in.

Its Find N, currently available only in Asia, has seen "really hot" sales in China, according to the company's head of products Arne Herkelmann.

The foldable phone "is ready for the mass market," she told AFP.

"We see that it is becoming more and more mature as a technology and also reaching more approachable prices, so definitely in the future, you will see more foldable devices."

samsung galaxy z flip folded compare samsung_galaxy_z_flip_folded_compare

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is smaller than most smartphones when folded

Disruption

It has not just been the technical challenge of creating a bendable screen that has held back the market.

It has also been hard to disrupt the fundamental image — seemingly set in stone with the first iPhone in 2007 — of a smartphone as a large black rectangle with a single touch screen.

They remain a niche segment with a market share of just 0.62 percent in 2021, according to Ritesh Bendre, analyst at Counterpoint Research.

But with Huawei (and its P50 Pocket), Xiaomi, Motorola, and even Google working on their own models, that share is expected to reach 3.5 percent by 2025, he said.

huawei p50 pocket launch huawei_p50_pocket_launch

Huawei P50 Pocket uses a circular secondary display
Photo Credit: Huawei

A key turning point is expected when Apple joins the fray, which analysts expect to see around 2025.

"Apple is a hugely influential company," said Bendre, estimating that foldable sales would surpass 60 million when it gets involved.

"This will add further credibility and help open up the foldable market to iPhone customers. Volumes will depend on whether Apple is aiming for a more expensive or cheaper type of foldable," added DSCC's Ross Young.

But in the upcoming battle of the foldable, Samsung already has the jump on its competitors, especially in the technologies necessary for its production.

"Samsung is taking advantage of Apple's lack of participation and Huawei's difficulties" linked to US sanctions, said Young.

"It sees foldable screens as a way to improve its flagship position against Apple and other brands."

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Advertisement
Huawei P50 Pocket

Huawei P50 Pocket

Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 10.7-megapixel
Rear Camera 40-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS HarmonyOS
Resolution 2790x1188 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: MWC, MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress 2022, Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, Apple, Motorola, Google, Foldable Smartphones, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Oppo Find N, Apple iPhone
MG Motor Aims to Install 1,000 EV Chargers Across India in 1,000 Days, Announces MG Charge Venture

Related Stories

Foldable Future: Smartphones Return to Design Classic
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. HTC Reportedly in Plans to Launch ‘Metaverse’ Phone in April
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  5. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  8. Samsung Phones Seem to Be Limiting Performance on Select Apps, Games
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  10. Xiaomi 12 Series Global Launch Date Tipped for March 15
#Latest Stories
  1. MG Motor Aims to Install 1,000 EV Chargers Across India in 1,000 Days, Announces MG Charge Venture
  2. HTC ‘Metaverse’ Phone to Launch in April for VR, AR Experiences: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on Italian Retailer Website: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Closing Scores of Shops in US, UK in Retail Strategy Shift
  5. Philips TAT4506BK ANC TWS Earphones With Up to 24-Hour Battery Launched in India
  6. Netflix Said to Pause All Projects, Acquisitions in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
  7. Sotheby's Auction House Sees Double Benefit to Crypto Wave, to Embrace Metaverse and NFTs
  8. Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Date Set for March 9 — Alongside Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  10. Ukraine Crisis: G7 Looks to Stop Crypto Assets’ Use as Russia Sanctions Dodge Punitive Measures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.