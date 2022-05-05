Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has entered its third day, offering deals, discounts and offers on smartphones, and consumer electronics on the e-commerce platform. As part of the ongoing sale that ends on May 8, customers can avail of discounts on handsets from Xiaomi, Vivo, Poco, Apple, Realme, Infinix, Motorola and several others. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount on State Bank of India (SBI) credit card and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, buyers can also avail of no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts can further reduce the prices of some smartphones during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

Customers can also check several offers on smartphones during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022 that commenced on Wednesday.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones you can avail of during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Deals and offers on mobile phones

Redmi 10

The Redmi 10 is currently available for purchase at Rs. 10,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 14,999. Customers can pick up the smartphone during the sale for Rs. 8,999, which includes available offers. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 10,450 when exchanging eligible smartphones. The Redmi 10 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display and is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual camera setup. The handset is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Vivo V21 5G

Flipkart is selling the Vivo V21 5G for Rs. 27,990 during the ongoing sale. However, customers can purchase the smartphone at discounted price of Rs. 20,990, which includes a discount of Rs. 6,250 on SBI Bank credit card transactions. The site is also offering an exchange discount of up to 13,000. The Vivo V21 5G smartphone sports a 6.44-inch AMOLED display, and is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, along with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It features a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990)

Poco X4 Pro 5G

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 23,999. During the sale, Flipkart is offering the handset at Rs. 16,499 which is inclusive of bank offers. The price of the smartphone can be further lowered with an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,000. The Poco X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Sonic charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

iPhone 12 mini

Launched in 2020, the iPhone 12 mini (Review) is priced at Rs. 59,999 on Flipkart, and is being sold at Rs. 49,999 during the sale. The handset can be purchased at Rs. 42,499 which is includes of offers on the the e-commerce website. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,000 on the iPhone 12 mini. The smartphone is powered by a Apple A14 Bionic chip and comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It features Apple's Ceramic Shield display protection and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Realme 9 5G

The Realme 9 5G (Review) is currently available for purchase at Rs. 14,999, down from the listed price of Rs. 18,999. Customers can purchase the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,000 is also available, for eligible handsets. The handset is powered a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD display, and is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. The Realme 9 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.