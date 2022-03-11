Technology News
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Phones, Electronics

Flipkart is giving an instant discount on various products to customers using an SBI credit card.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 March 2022 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE (2020) at a discounted price during the sale

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 lasts until March 16
  • iPhone SE (2020) is available starting at Rs. 29,999
  • Samsung’s 55-inch 4K QLED TV is also a part of the Flipkart sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is live for Flipkart Plus members and is kicking off for regular customers starting midnight tonight, at 12am. The six-day Flipkart sale, which lasts March 16, brings a list of deals, discounts, and offers on a range of mobile phones, smart TVs, wearables, electronics, and audio products including headphones and earbuds. In addition to deals and offers, the sale brings no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Flipkart has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 for SBI credit card holders.

Here, we've included the handpicked best tech deals that you can get on Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale today. You should also compare prices on Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest sale before making a purchase.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone SE (2020)
One of the best deals that Flipkart is offering this time is on the iPhone SE (2020) that is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999. This shows a Rs. 9,901 discount from the MRP of Rs. 39,900. Customers can also use an SBI credit card to avail an additional discount of Rs. 750. Additionally, Flipkart is running an exchange offer to give a further discount. The iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip that is paired with a third-generation Apple Neural Engine. Although Apple recently introduced the iPhone SE (2022) as an upgrade to the last-generation iPhone SE, the existing model still seems like a value-for-money iPhone to pick today.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Flipkart is selling the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion at Rs. 20,499. The online sale also brings a Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. Further, there is an exchange discount available when purchasing the Motorola phone in lieu of an old handset. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W Turbo Power charge. The smartphone also comes with 5G support and has 128GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G price is starting at Rs. 12,999 in Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Flipkart is additionally giving a Rs. 750 discount to customers using an SBI credit card. Similarly, customers can get an exchange discount for getting the new Poco phone in exchange for their old model. The Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Infinix Note 11
Flipkart is selling the Infinix Note 11 at a starting price of Rs. 11,499. There is also a Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. The Infinix phone is additionally available with an exchange discount. In terms of features, the Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also has DTS-HD sound along with dual speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP 14,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days March 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL)
The ongoing Flipkart sale brings the Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL) at Rs. 79,999. Flipkart is also giving a Rs. 5,000 additional discount for using bank cards. The Samsung 6 QLED TV comes with a 55-inch panel that supports Quantum HDR and Quantum Dot technologies for an enhanced viewing experience. It also comes with two 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support. The TV includes a Q-Symphony technology that helps deliver a surround sound effect when using a soundbar.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,34,900)

Realme Book Slim
Flipkart is selling the Realme Book Slim Core i3 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs. 39,990. Customers can also get an additional discount of Rs. 1,250 on using an SBI credit card. The Realme Book Slim comes with 11th-generation Intel core processors and features a 2K display. It is rated to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 54,999)

Realme Band 2
The ongoing Flipkart sale has brought the Realme Band 2 at Rs. 1,999. The smart wearable comes with a 1.4-inch HD colour display and includes different sports modes as well as a 5ATM water-resistant design. The band also has real-time heart rate monitoring as well as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. It couldn't replace medical equipment, though. The Realme Band 2 also delivers up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern processor
  • Slim, light, easy to use
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Regular iOS updates likely for many years
  • Bad
  • Dated looks and small screen
  • Single rear camera
  • Average battery life
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2020) review
Display 4.70-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 13
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 90Hz OLED display
  • IP52 rating
  • 5G ready, powerful SoC
  • Promised software updates
  • Ready For PC connectivity
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 20 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800U
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks attractive
  • Good battery life
  • Decent app performance
  • Bad
  • Display is not very bright
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Average camera performance
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Poco M3 Pro 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and convenient to carry
  • High-resolution 14-inch 3:2 display
  • Adequate battery life
  • Good value for money
  • Bad
  • Slower ports, RAM, SSD on Core i3 variant
  • Gets quite hot when stressed
  • Keyboard layout and functionality quirks
Read detailed Realme Book Slim review
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2160x1440 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.38 kg
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022, Flipkart Big Saving Days, Flipkart Sale, iPhone SE 2020, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Poco M3 Pro, Infinix Note 11, Realme Band 2, Realme Book Slim
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Crypto Services Firm Paxos Gets 'In-Principle' Approval From Singapore Regulator
Ukraine Halts Half of World's Neon Output Crucial for Making Computing Chips Amid Russian Invasion

