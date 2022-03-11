Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale is live for Flipkart Plus members and is kicking off for regular customers starting midnight tonight, at 12am. The six-day Flipkart sale, which lasts March 16, brings a list of deals, discounts, and offers on a range of mobile phones, smart TVs, wearables, electronics, and audio products including headphones and earbuds. In addition to deals and offers, the sale brings no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. Flipkart has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250 for SBI credit card holders.

Here, we've included the handpicked best tech deals that you can get on Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale today. You should also compare prices on Amazon Fab Phones, Fab TV Fest sale before making a purchase.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone SE (2020)

One of the best deals that Flipkart is offering this time is on the iPhone SE (2020) that is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999. This shows a Rs. 9,901 discount from the MRP of Rs. 39,900. Customers can also use an SBI credit card to avail an additional discount of Rs. 750. Additionally, Flipkart is running an exchange offer to give a further discount. The iPhone SE (2020) comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor. It is powered by the A13 Bionic chip that is paired with a third-generation Apple Neural Engine. Although Apple recently introduced the iPhone SE (2022) as an upgrade to the last-generation iPhone SE, the existing model still seems like a value-for-money iPhone to pick today.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Flipkart is selling the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion at Rs. 20,499. The online sale also brings a Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. Further, there is an exchange discount available when purchasing the Motorola phone in lieu of an old handset. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion offers a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 30W Turbo Power charge. The smartphone also comes with 5G support and has 128GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,499 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G price is starting at Rs. 12,999 in Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2022 sale. Flipkart is additionally giving a Rs. 750 discount to customers using an SBI credit card. Similarly, customers can get an exchange discount for getting the new Poco phone in exchange for their old model. The Poco M3 Pro 5G comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Infinix Note 11

Flipkart is selling the Infinix Note 11 at a starting price of Rs. 11,499. There is also a Rs. 750 discount for customers using an SBI credit card. The Infinix phone is additionally available with an exchange discount. In terms of features, the Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 180Hz touch sampling rate, triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The smartphone also has DTS-HD sound along with dual speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP 14,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days March 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL)

The ongoing Flipkart sale brings the Samsung 6 55-inch QLED 4K (Ultra HD) Smart TV (QA55Q60AAKLXL) at Rs. 79,999. Flipkart is also giving a Rs. 5,000 additional discount for using bank cards. The Samsung 6 QLED TV comes with a 55-inch panel that supports Quantum HDR and Quantum Dot technologies for an enhanced viewing experience. It also comes with two 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support. The TV includes a Q-Symphony technology that helps deliver a surround sound effect when using a soundbar.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,34,900)

Realme Book Slim

Flipkart is selling the Realme Book Slim Core i3 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs. 39,990. Customers can also get an additional discount of Rs. 1,250 on using an SBI credit card. The Realme Book Slim comes with 11th-generation Intel core processors and features a 2K display. It is rated to deliver up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 54,999)

Realme Band 2

The ongoing Flipkart sale has brought the Realme Band 2 at Rs. 1,999. The smart wearable comes with a 1.4-inch HD colour display and includes different sports modes as well as a 5ATM water-resistant design. The band also has real-time heart rate monitoring as well as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring. It couldn't replace medical equipment, though. The Realme Band 2 also delivers up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

