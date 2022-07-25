Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale brings discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of popular smartphones and electronics. The Walmart-owned online marketplace is offering 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank, Citibank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RBL Bank cardholders. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale also includes no-cost EMI payment options, exchange offers on select products, and mobile protection plans for smartphone buyers. Flipkart is also offering a 'surprise coupon' with most purchases, which will be valid during its Big Billion Days 2022 sale. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on mobile phones and electronics today.

Flipkart Big Saving Days July 2022 Sale: Best mobile phone offers

Apple iPhone 12 64G (Rs. 51,999)

Apple iPhone 12 64GB is selling at Rs. 51,999 during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 17,000. Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank customers are eligible for another instant discount worth 10 percent (capped at Rs. 750 and Rs. 1,000 respectively).

Buy now: Rs. 51,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

Poco M4 Pro (6GB, 128GB) (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M4 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with the Poco M4 Pro, capped at Rs. 12,000. Poco M4 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Hello G96 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front camera.

Buy now: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Moto G22 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G22 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during this week's Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. The affordable Android smartphone is powered by MediaTek Hello G37 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. You can receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,250 by exchanging your old smartphone with your purchase.

Buy now: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs.13,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale: Best electronics offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm (Rs. 12,990)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart this week. The smartwatch offers a battery backup of up to 40 hours, and comes with a calling function. If you're looking for an affordable smartwatch to go with your Android smartphone under Rs. 15,000, this is a pretty good deal for you.

Buy now: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15.6-inch laptop (Rs. 37,990)

If you're looking for a decent laptop under Rs. 40,000, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 thin-and-light laptop (15ADA7) is available at Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 60,090) on Flipkart right now. The online marketplace is also offering an instant cashback worth Rs. 3,000 on all prepaid orders, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 34,990. You can save more money by paying with an Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, or an RBL Bank card.

Buy now: Rs. 37,990 (MRP Rs. 60,090)

VU Cinema TV Action Series 50-inch (Rs. 39,999)

VU Cinema TV Action Series 50-inch smart Android TV is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 65,000) on Flipkart right now. The smart TV comes with a 100W built-in soundbar. You can exchange a used TV and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV comes with Chromecast in-built, and supports Google Assistant.

Buy now: Rs. 39,999

LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart WebOS TV (Rs. 30,990)

LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart WebOS TV (UQ7500) is currently selling at Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. This is a 2022 model, and comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 11,000. The TV runs on WebOS, and supports all major streaming platform apps.

Buy now: Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.