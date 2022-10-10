Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Flipkart Big Diwali sale brings additional discounts for Kotak Bank and SBI credit cardholders.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 19:08 IST
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Justynafaliszek

Flipkart Big Diwali sale will remain open until October 16

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Diwali sale brings discounts on electronics
  • The sale will open on October 11 for all shoppers
  • Flipkart recently conducted a Big Dussehra sale

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is now live for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The five-day sale will open up to all shoppers from October 11, that is after 24 hours. Flipkart's Big Diwali sale will also bring additional discounts for Kotak Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers. The sale will go on till October 16.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones and electronics you can get during the Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Deals and offers on mobile phones

Nothing Phone 1

The Nothing Phone 1 can be purchased during the sale for Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Kotak Bank and SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,900 on their purchase. The first smartphone from the UK brand led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei originally had an initial price tag of Rs. 33,999.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a can be grabbed at a starting price of Rs. 34,199. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases using Kotak Bank and SBI credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 5,700. The handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 43,999. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 16,900.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,199 (MRP 43,900)

Samsung Galaxy F13

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy F13 for Rs. 9,999. The handset was launched in February with a starting price of Rs. 11,999. Interested buyers can exchange an old smartphone for an extra discount of up to Rs. 9,450. Also, Kotak Bank and SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 1,250. The Samsung Galaxy F13 has triple rear cameras and packs a 6,000mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC and includes up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Realme GT Neo 3T

The newly launched Realme GT Neo 3T can be grabbed at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant was unveiled for Rs. 25,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 1,250 discount for purchases using SBI and Kotak Bank credit cards. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,900. Paying with the Paytm wallet offers will sweeten the deal further. The no-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,334. The Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Buy now for: Rs. 24,749 (including bank offers) (MRP Rs. 25,999)

Vivo T1 44W

Vivo's T1 44W smartphone is available for a reduced price of Rs. 13,499 (including bank offers) during the ongoing sale. It is listed with up to Rs. 13,600 exchange offer. Kotak Bank and SBI credit card users can avail up to 1,000 instant discounts as well. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,417 per month. The Vivo T1 44W was launched in May this year at Rs. 14,499. It features a 6.44-inch touchscreen display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,499 (MRP 14,499)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Deals and offers on electronics

Realme Smart TV (32-inch)

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch is currently listed for Rs. 10,999, which is lower than its listed price of Rs. 17,999. Customers can avail up to Rs. 9,000 off with exchange offers. Kotak and SBI credit card users are eligible to get up to Rs. 1,750 discount as well. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 1,834. The Realme Smart TV 32-inch (Review) sports a 32-inch HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) LED display, is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MSD6683 processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage and is equipped with quad 24W speakers.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Motorola Revou 2 (32-inch)

Flipkart is selling the Motorola Revou 2 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV at Rs. 11,999 which is lower than the MRP of Rs. 20,000. Customers can also exchange their existing smart TV for up to Rs. 11,000 off. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 4,000. Further, Kotak and SBI credit card users can get up to Rs. 1,750 discount as well. The Motorola Revou 2 smart TV sports a 32-inch LED display with 60Hz refresh rate and is backed by a quad-core Mediatek processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 20,000)

AirPods Pro

Apple's AirPods Pro is listed for Rs. 15,999 (MRP RS. 26,300) in the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Customers can avail of up to Rs. 1,750 discount on select bank credit cards while purchasing these first-generation AirPods Pro. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,667. The earbuds offers Bluetooth v5 connectivity and are said to offer 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe Charging Case. Apple recently unveiled the second-generation AirPods Pro during its iPhone 14 launch event.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 26,300)

Realme Pad

The Realme Pad with 3GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage variant is available on Flipkart at Rs. 11,999 during Flipkart Big Diwali 2022 sale. The Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet was launched for Rs. 13,999. Flipkart is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs. 11,350 on the tablet. It is also giving a discount of Rs. 1,750 on Kotak Bank and SBI credit card transactions. Realme Pad was launched in India in September of last year. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and supports Dolby Atmos sound.

Buy now for: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67-rated design
  • Impressive cameras for photos
  • Vibrant OLED display
  • Stock Android 13 software
  • Bad
  • Plastic back is prone to scratches
  • 60Hz display does not feel fluid
  • Cannot handle heavy gaming
  • Recorded video needs work
  • Relatively slow charging, no wireless charging
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Google Pixel 6a review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Google Tensor
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12.2-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4410mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Pad

Realme Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and sharp display
  • Slim, good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Good sound quality
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • No stylus or keyboard support
  • Not recommended for productivity
Read detailed Realme Pad review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 11
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, Flipkart, Flipkart Plus, Sale Offers
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Paid Subscription Rolling Out in Beta for Business Users: Report
  2. You Can Pre-Order PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition This Wednesday
  3. Amazon Halts Its Delivery Robot "Scouts" That Created Severe Mishaps
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Best Offers on Phones
  5. Hero's First Electric Scooter Hero Vida Launched, Bookings From October 10
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s Display, Camera Design Tipped: All Details
  7. Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Announced by Amazon
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
  10. iPhone SE 4 May Pack 6.1-Inch LCD Display With a Top Notch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Dapper Labs Suspends Russian Accounts From Accessing Services to Comply With Latest EU Sanctions
  2. Watchmen Creator Alan Moore Believes That Infantile Love for Superheroes Can ‘Be a Precursor to Fascism’
  3. Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023
  4. Jurassic World Dominion Prime Video Release Date Set for October 17
  5. Tecno Pova 4 Pro With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Honor X40 GT Launch Date Set for October 13, Teased to Feature Snapdragon 888 SoC
  7. Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Villain Vadic
  8. STAN Rolls Out NFTs in Collaboration With Over 50 Indian Gaming Creators, E-Sports Athletes
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Have Same Display, Camera Module Design as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  10. Chhello Show at Rs. 95: India's Oscar Entry to Open in 95 Cinemas for Thursday 'Last Show' Previews
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.