Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Is Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is live with hundreds of deals and bundled offers.

By Harpreet Singh |  Updated: 22 September 2022 09:39 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has opened up for Plus members today

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale has gone live for Plus members
  • We've handpicked the best tech offers you can grab on Big Billion Days
  • Flipkart's sale also includes bundled exchange and payment offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is now live for Plus members. The massive festive season will open up for everyone else at midnight, September 23. Flipkart Plus members can avail all the discounts and bundled offers ahead of the festive special sale event. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 sale brings 'the lowest' prices on select smartphones and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers Plus members can grab during the early access. Please note that all the deals mentioned below are open only for Plus members, everyone else will just see regular pricing until the sale opens up.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13 (Rs. 53,990)

Apple iPhone 13 128GB is down to Rs. 53,990 (MRP Rs. 69,900) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 13 since launch. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to RS. 16,900. If you've been waiting for a decent deal on the iPhone 13 to make the switch, now is a good time to grab one.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,990 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Google Pixel 6a (Rs. 34,199)

Google Pixel 6a 128GB is now selling at Rs. 34,199 (MRP Rs. 43,999) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 16,900. Axis Bank and ICIC Bank credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on their purchase. Flipkart is also offering an additional Rs. 2,500 off on all credit and debit card payments.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,199 (MRP Rs. 43,999)

Poco X4 Pro 5G (Rs. 16,499)

Poco X4 Pro 5G (6GB, 128GB) is now available at Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 23,999) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. You can exchange an old smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,500. Poco X4 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 23,999)

Realme 9 Pro 5G (Rs. 16,999)

If you're looking for an affordable 5G smartphone, the Realme 9 Pro 5G is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999). You can swap an old smartphone for an extra discount worth Rs. 15,500 (maximum). Realme 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Rs. 9,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a set of health and connectivity features, some of which are compatible only with Android.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Rs. 5,999)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale on Flipkart this week. If you have an old smartphone lying around, you can exchange it and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 5,450 on the Pixel Buds A-Series TWS earbuds.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

AirPods Pro (Rs. 15,990)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale is matching Amazon Great Indian Festival's offer on the AirPods Pro. You can grab them for Rs. 15,990 (MRP RS. 26,300) today. It's worth mentioning here that these are the first-generation AirPods Pro, and Apple had recently introduced the second-generation AirPods Pro during its iPhone 14 launch event. However, if you don't wish to spend around Rs. 27,000 on those, the first-generation AirPods Pro are still a great buy at this price.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 26,300)

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512GB (Rs. 25,990)

Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) gaming console is down to Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 37,990) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,750. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option, valid on select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 37,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch laptop (Rs. 59,990)

If you're eyeing a gaming laptop under Rs. 60,000, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 95,090) on Flipkart right now. The gaming laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 95,090)

Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
