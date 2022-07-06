Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The new gaming phones come with features including a 165Hz Samsung AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Both ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new ROG Phone models are designed as the successor to the ROG Phone 5 that was launched last year. That phone came with a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display and included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Here, we are comparing the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the ROG Phone 5 to highlight their key differences.

Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Price in India

The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 18GB + 512GB model. However, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.

Asus is yet to reveal the sale dates of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 5 is, though, available for purchase in the country.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 5 both come in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has the sole Storm White shade.

Asus ROG Phone 6 vs ROG Phone 6 Pro vs ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 all three models come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both run Android 12, while the ROG Phone 5 came with Android 11. All three phones also come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display that brings a 20.9:4 aspect ratio and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. However, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Phone 5 carried a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 5 came with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.

The ROG Phone 6 carries 12GB of RAM, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro offers 18GB RAM. However, the ROG Phone 5 includes 8GB RAM.

Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 6 with 256GB storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with 512GB storage, and the ROG Phone 5 debuted with 128GB storage.

The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with the same triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a macro shooter. The ROG Phone 5, on the other hand, carried a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both offer a 12-megapixel Sony IMX633 selfie camera sensor at the front. The ROG Phone 5, in contrast, carries a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Connectivity options on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port at the bottom, side-mounted USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, two ultrasonic sensors, and a proximity sensor. The phones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include dual 3,000mAh batteries to deliver a total capacity of 6,000mAh. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with 65W fast charging support. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5 offered 30W fast charging.

Dimensions-wise, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both measure 173x77x10.3mm, while the ROG Phone 5 measures 238x172.8x10.29mm. Both new phones weigh 239 grams, though the ROG Phone 5 has 238 grams of weight.