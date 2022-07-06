Photo Credit: Asus
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The new gaming phones come with features including a 165Hz Samsung AMOLED display and triple rear cameras. Both ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro also come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new ROG Phone models are designed as the successor to the ROG Phone 5 that was launched last year. That phone came with a 144Hz Samsung AMOLED display and included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.
Here, we are comparing the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro price in India and specifications with those of the ROG Phone 5 to highlight their key differences.
The Asus ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs. 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The ROG Phone 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the sole 18GB + 512GB model. However, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option.
Asus is yet to reveal the sale dates of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 5 is, though, available for purchase in the country.
The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 5 both come in Phantom Black and Storm White colour options, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro has the sole Storm White shade.
The Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 all three models come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both run Android 12, while the ROG Phone 5 came with Android 11. All three phones also come with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) AMOLED display that brings a 20.9:4 aspect ratio and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. However, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro come with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the ROG Phone 5 carried a 144Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with Adreno 730 GPU. The ROG Phone 5 came with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with Adreno 660 GPU.
The ROG Phone 6 carries 12GB of RAM, whereas the ROG Phone 6 Pro offers 18GB RAM. However, the ROG Phone 5 includes 8GB RAM.
Asus has equipped the ROG Phone 6 with 256GB storage, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with 512GB storage, and the ROG Phone 5 debuted with 128GB storage.
The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with the same triple rear camera setup, along with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a macro shooter. The ROG Phone 5, on the other hand, carried a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter.
For selfies and video chats, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both offer a 12-megapixel Sony IMX633 selfie camera sensor at the front. The ROG Phone 5, in contrast, carries a 24-megapixel selfie camera sensor.
Connectivity options on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, USB Type-C port at the bottom, side-mounted USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Sensors on the ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, two ultrasonic sensors, and a proximity sensor. The phones also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
The ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 include dual 3,000mAh batteries to deliver a total capacity of 6,000mAh. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both come with 65W fast charging support. In contrast, the ROG Phone 5 offered 30W fast charging.
Dimensions-wise, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both measure 173x77x10.3mm, while the ROG Phone 5 measures 238x172.8x10.29mm. Both new phones weigh 239 grams, though the ROG Phone 5 has 238 grams of weight.
|Key Specs
|Display
|6.78-inch
|6.78-inch
|6.78-inch
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Front Camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|24-megapixel
|Rear Camera
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
|RAM
|18GB
|12GB
|8GB, 12GB, 16GB
|Storage
|512GB
|256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Battery Capacity
|6000mAh
|6000mAh
|6000mAh
|OS
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Resolution
|1080x2448 pixels
|1080x2448 pixels
|1080x2448 pixels
|GENERAL
|Brand
|Asus
|Asus
|Asus
|Model
|ROG Phone 6 Pro
|ROG Phone 6
|ROG Phone 5
|Release date
|July 5, 2022
|July 5, 2022
|March 10, 2021
|Launched in India
|No
|No
|Yes
|Dimensions (mm)
|173.00 x 77.00 x 10.30
|173.00 x 77.00 x 10.30
|172.80 x 77.20 x 10.29
|Weight (g)
|239.00
|239.00
|238.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|6000
|6000
|6000
|Removable battery
|Yes
|-
|-
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Storm White
|Phantom Black, Storm White
|Phantom Black, Storm White
|DISPLAY
|Refresh Rate
|165 Hz
|165 Hz
|-
|Resolution Standard
|FHD+
|-
|-
|Screen size (inches)
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|Resolution
|1080x2448 pixels
|1080x2448 pixels
|1080x2448 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Gorilla Glass
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|-
|-
|395
|HARDWARE
|Processor
|octa-core
|octa-core
|octa-core
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM
|18GB
|12GB
|8GB, 12GB, 16GB
|Internal storage
|512GB
|256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Expandable storage
|-
|-
|No
|CAMERA
|Rear camera
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
|64-megapixel (f/1.8) + 13-megapixel (f/2.4) + 5-megapixel (f/2.0)
|No. of Rear Cameras
|3
|3
|3
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Front camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|24-megapixel (f/2.45)
|No. of Front Cameras
|1
|1
|1
|Pop-Up Camera
|No
|No
|No
|SOFTWARE
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 11
|Skin
|ROG UI and Zen UI
|ROG UI and Zen UI
|-
|CONNECTIVITY
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|802.11 ax
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.20
|Yes, v 5.20
|Yes, v 5.20
|NFC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Micro-USB
|No
|-
|No
|Lightning
|No
|-
|No
|Wi-Fi Direct
|Yes
|-
|-
|Number of SIMs
|-
|-
|2
|Active 4G on both SIM cards
|-
|-
|Yes
|SENSORS
|In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|-
|-
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|-
|-
|Yes
|5G
|-
|-
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|-
|-
|Nano-SIM
|4G/ LTE
|-
|-
|Yes
|5G
|-
|-
|Yes
