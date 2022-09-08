Technology News
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

iPhone 14 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 September 2022 15:11 IST
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have up to 512GB of inbuilt storage

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the new A16 Bionic SoC
  • The non-pro models feature dual rear cameras
  • iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have an always-on display

iPhone 14 series with four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max was unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The new series comes as the successor to the iPhone 13 lineup that debuted last year. The iPhone 14 lineup is the first to come without a physical SIM card slot in the US and the Pro variants have a pill-shaped camera cutout design. All the iPhone 14 series models pack Apple's Super Retina XDR display, 12-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus, and have an IP68 build. There are, however, underlying differences.

Let's compare the prices of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India and their specifications to detail the key differences between the four new smartphones.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

Price of the iPhone 14 in India starts at Rs. 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,900. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options, while the Pro models come in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black shades with a stainless steel frame.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications compared

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a larger 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The display on all models except the iPhone 14 Plus offers a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). The iPhone 14 Plus deliver 458ppi. The display of Pro models includes always-on support as well.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC, the Pro models, on the other hand, are powered by the latest Apple Bionic A16 SoC. The non-pro models are offered in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options alongside a top-end 1TB storage variant.

The rear camera unit of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the same. It includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.78 aperture and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Primary rear sensors of all three phones support sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Also, all phones support HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second (fps) with Dolby Vision support.

For selfies and video chats, all the iPhone 14 series models have a 12-megapixel shooter at the front with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

As mentioned, the non-pro models come with up to 512GB of onboard storage, the Pro models, in contrast, offer a maximum of 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The new devices offer Face ID via its front-facing TrueDepth Camera on the part of giving biometric authentication support. Like the previous models, new phones lack a fingerprint sensor and headphone jack. They have IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

The battery details of the new iPhone 14 series phones have not been revealed by the manufacturer. It is, however, claimed to deliver more run time as compared to last year's iPhone models.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are said to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback time. All the new models support fast charging via a 20W adapter or 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max comparison
  iPhone 14
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Key Specs
Display6.06-inch6.68-inch6.10-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorApple A15 BionicApple A15 Bionic-Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OSiOS 16iOS 16iOS 16iOS 16
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1284x2778 pixels1179x2556 pixels2796x1290 pixels
RAM--6GB-
GENERAL
BrandAppleAppleAppleApple
ModeliPhone 14iPhone 14 PlusiPhone 14 ProiPhone 14 Pro Max
Release dateSeptember 7, 2022September 7, 2022September 7, 2022September 7, 2022
Launched in IndiaYesYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80160.80 x 78.10 x 7.80147.50 x 71.50 x 7.85160.70 x 77.60 x 7.85
Weight (g)172.00203.00206.00240.00
IP ratingIP68IP68IP68IP68
Removable batteryNoNoNo-
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYesYesYes
ColoursMidnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, BlueMidnight, Purple, Starlight, (PRODUCT)RED, BlueDeep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space BlackSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz-120 Hz120 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.066.686.106.70
Resolution1170x2532 pixels1284x2778 pixels1179x2556 pixels2796x1290 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)460458-460
Protection type---Other
HARDWARE
Processorhexa-corehexa-core-hexa-core
Processor makeApple A15 BionicApple A15 BionicApple A16 BionicApple A16 Bionic
Internal storage128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Expandable storageNoNoNoNo
RAM--6GB-
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)12-megapixel (f/1.5) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.78) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/2.8)48-megapixel (f/1.78) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 12-megapixel (f/1.78)
Rear flashLEDLED--
Front camera12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/1.9)12-megapixel (f/1.9)
No. of Front Cameras1111
No. of Rear Cameras--33
SOFTWARE
Operating systemiOS 16iOS 16iOS 16iOS 16
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 ax802.11 ax802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax-
BluetoothYes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30Yes
LightningYesYesYesYes
Number of SIMs--2-
Active 4G on both SIM cards--Yes-
SENSORS
3D face recognitionYesYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes-
BarometerYesYesYes-
Compass/ Magnetometer--YesYes
SIM 1
SIM Type--Nano-SIM-
4G/ LTE--Yes-
5G--Yes-
SIM 2
SIM Type--eSIM-
4G/ LTE--Yes-
5G--Yes-
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Specifications, iPhone 14 Price in India, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Plus Specifications, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 14 Pro Price in India, iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in India
PlayStation CEO Labels Microsoft’s Call of Duty Offer ‘Inadequate on So Many Levels’

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Price in India, Specifications Compared
