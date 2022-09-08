iPhone 14 series with four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max was unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The new series comes as the successor to the iPhone 13 lineup that debuted last year. The iPhone 14 lineup is the first to come without a physical SIM card slot in the US and the Pro variants have a pill-shaped camera cutout design. All the iPhone 14 series models pack Apple's Super Retina XDR display, 12-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus, and have an IP68 build. There are, however, underlying differences.

Let's compare the prices of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max in India and their specifications to detail the key differences between the four new smartphones.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max price in India

Price of the iPhone 14 in India starts at Rs. 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price starts at Rs. 89,900. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,39,900.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are offered in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED colour options, while the Pro models come in Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, and Space Black shades with a stainless steel frame.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max specifications compared

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a larger 6.7‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The display on all models except the iPhone 14 Plus offers a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). The iPhone 14 Plus deliver 458ppi. The display of Pro models includes always-on support as well.

Under the hood, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with last year's Apple A15 Bionic SoC, the Pro models, on the other hand, are powered by the latest Apple Bionic A16 SoC. The non-pro models are offered in three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options alongside a top-end 1TB storage variant.

The rear camera unit of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the same. It includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.5 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor paired with an f/2.4 lens with a 120-degree field-of-view. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/1.78 aperture and support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. Primary rear sensors of all three phones support sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. Also, all phones support HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second (fps) with Dolby Vision support.

For selfies and video chats, all the iPhone 14 series models have a 12-megapixel shooter at the front with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

As mentioned, the non-pro models come with up to 512GB of onboard storage, the Pro models, in contrast, offer a maximum of 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The new devices offer Face ID via its front-facing TrueDepth Camera on the part of giving biometric authentication support. Like the previous models, new phones lack a fingerprint sensor and headphone jack. They have IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

The battery details of the new iPhone 14 series phones have not been revealed by the manufacturer. It is, however, claimed to deliver more run time as compared to last year's iPhone models.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models are said to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge, while the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are said to deliver up to 29 hours of video playback time. All the new models support fast charging via a 20W adapter or 7.5W Qi wireless charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging.