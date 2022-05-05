Amazon is running the Summer Sale 2022 this week to offer discounts and deals on a range of products. Among other items, ongoing Amazon sale has some of the eye-catching deals and offers to look for on phones — ranging from various budget and mid-range Android models to some of the latest iPhone versions. The online marketplace is also giving bank discounts and exchange offers on phones to give customers a reason to upgrade their models. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI options on select bank cards.

Here, we cover the top 10 best deals and offers on mobile phones that you can get on the ongoing Amazon sale today.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on mobile phones

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Amazon is selling the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Customers also get a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon that reduces the price to Rs. 36,999. Further, there is a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount on all bank cards. You can also exchange your existing phone to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,200. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G offers features including a 120Hz 10-bit AMOLED display as well as 120W fast charging. The phone also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 49,987)

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 is available during the Amazon sale with a discounted price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. There is also a Rs. 1,250 discount coupon that further drops the price to Rs. 11,749. Additionally, Customers using an ICICI Bank credit card with EMI transactions can get a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,000). There is also an exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,700) that you can get in lieu of your old phone. The Redmi Note 11 comes with a 90Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It supports 33W fast charging and has an Amazon Alexa integration.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,749 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

If a Samsung 5G phone is what you are looking for under the Rs. 20,000 price segment, you can look at the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G on this Amazon sale. It comes at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. You can also get a flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount on using an ICICI Bank credit or debit card. Further, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,200 off in exchange for your old model. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes with a full-HD+ display, octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, and a quad rear camera setup. It also carries a 6,000mAh battery, though a charger is not included in the box.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is on sale at Rs. 34,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Amazon is also offering a Rs. 3,000 discount coupon that further reduces the price to Rs. 31,990. Similarly, you can purchase the phone using ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions to get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000. The phone is also available with an up to Rs. 13,200 exchange discount. On the specifications-front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and triple rear cameras. The phone also carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

The Amazon sale has brought the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G at Rs. 47,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. You can also get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on using an ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon is also offering an up to Rs. 18,200 exchange discount. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G comes with quad rear cameras, 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC. It also packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999)

iQoo Z6 5G

The iQoo Z6 5G is available on Amazon at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration, though customers can get an additional Rs. 1,500 discount by applying a coupon. The online marketplace is also offering a Rs. 1,000 instant discount that is available on ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Further, the phone comes with an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,200. The iQoo Z6 5G comes with a 120Hz full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and carries triple rear cameras.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

iPhone 13

If you are looking to buy the latest iPhone model, Amazon has brought the iPhone 13 (128GB model) at Rs. 67,900. You can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 13,200 when exchanging your old phone. The iPhone 13 brings a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual rear cameras, and Apple's latest A15 Bionic chip. It is claimed to deliver up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available on the Amazon sale at a discounted price of Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. Amazon is offering a flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount in addition to the given price for customers purchasing the phone using a bank card. Further, there is an exchange offer to get an additional discount of up to Rs. 18,200 in lieu of your old phone. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes with features including a 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby Vision support, triple rear cameras, and a 4,250mAh battery. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 33,999)

Tecno Spark 8 Pro

Amazon is selling the Tecno Spark 8 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. The phone also comes with a bank offer under which it can be purchased with an additional 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on using ICICI Bank credit card EMI. Customers can also get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 9,450. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch design, triple rear cameras, and 33W fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Samsung Galaxy M12

If Tecno isn't your preference, you can look for the Samsung Galaxy M12 at the same price of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration. Amazon is also offering a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. Further, customers can get up to Rs. 9,450 discount in exchange for their existing phone. The Samsung Galaxy M12 offers a 90Hz display, quad rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.