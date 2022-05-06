Technology News
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Ends May 8: Best Deals, Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Laptops Before Sale Ends

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 brings bank offers and exchange discounts on a variety of products.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2022 18:37 IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Ends May 8: Best Deals, Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Laptops Before Sale Ends

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Vinayak Sharma

Customers can also avail of discounts on laptops during the Amazon Summer Sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Summer Sale 2022 will end on May 8
  • Redmi Note 10T is priced at 9,999 including bank offers
  • Laptops are also discounted during the Amazon Summer Sale 2022

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 has entered its third day, with deals, discounts and offers across a variety of smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics. According to Amazon, the ongoing sale is set to end on May 8 — the same day Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is set to conclude. During the sale, Amazon is offering 10 percent discounts on ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and RBL Bank card and EMI transactions. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI options, as well as exchange offers across various products.

Here are some of the best deals and offers that you can get on mobile phones, smart TVs, and laptops, during the ongoing Amazon sale before it ends on May 8.

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on mobile phones

iQoo 9 Pro 5G

The iQoo 9 Pro 5G is currently priced at Rs. 64,990, down from the listed price of Rs. 74,990. Customers can also purchase the smartphone at a discounted rate of Rs. 56,990, which includes an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 on ICICI Bank transactions and a Rs. 2,000 coupon. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to 16,350, for eligible smartphones. The iQoo 9 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup, and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge support.

Buy now: Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 74,990)

 

Redmi Note 10T 5G

During the ongoing Amazon sale, the Redmi Note 10T is priced at 13,999, which is lower than the listed price of Rs. 16,999. However, customers can purchase the handset at Rs. 9,999, which is inclusive a bank offer on ICICI Bank credit card and debit card transactions and a coupon. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ DotDisplay with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The handset is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Buy now: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

 

OnePlus 9RT 5G

The OnePlus 9RT 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, which includes a Rs. 4,000 discount coupon and a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 750 on using an ICICI Bank credit card. The service is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 20,350. The OnePlus 9RT 5G is equipped with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display and sports a quad rear camera setup. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W wired charging.

Buy now: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

 

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on smart TVs

Sony Bravia (43-inch) 4K LED Android TV

The Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K LED Android TV is priced at Rs. 46,990, down from its listed price of Rs. 66.900. ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank account holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 6,900 on specific models, and a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon. The smart TV features a 4K LED display with support for HDR content. It comes with an X1 processor, and is equipped with 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Buy now: 46,990 (MRP Rs. 66,900)

 

OnePlus (32-inch) 32Y1 HD Ready LED Android TV

During the Amazon Summer Sale,, customers can purchase the OnePlus 32-inch 32Y1 LED Android TV at 14,499, which is lower than its original price of Rs. 19,999. In addition to the discount, customers can also avail of an exchange discount up to Rs. 5,040 on specific TV models. Meanwhile, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank account holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI transactions. The smart TV sports a 32-inch LED HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) display with a bezel-less design. It is equipped with 20W box speakers and offers Dolby Audio support.

Buy now: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

 

Vu (32-inch) 32UA LED TV

The Vu 32-inch 32UA LED TV is currently priced at Rs. 11,999, which is lower than the listed price of Rs. 20,000. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to Rs. 4,780 on some smart TV models. Meanwhile, customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank credit card EMI transactions. The smart TV is equipped with a HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) display. It features 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS HD support, according to the listing for the smart TV.

Buy now: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 20,000)

 

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on laptops

HP Victus 16 AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

The HP Victus 16 is priced at Rs. 54,999 as part of the ongoing Amazon Summer Sale, which is lower than the listed price of Rs. 73,682. Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of Rs. 18,100 on eligible laptop models, according to the product listing. Meanwhile, Kotak Bank account holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI transactions. The laptop is powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor with AMD Radeon RX 5500M, and sports a 16.1-inch IPS display. It runs on Windows 10 out of the box and is eligible for an update to Windows 11.

Buy now: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 73,682)

 

Lenovo Legion 5 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

As part of the Amazon Summer Sale, the Lenovo Legion 5 currently costs Rs. 60,990, lower than its listed price of Rs. 93,690. Kotak Bank account holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of up to 18,100 on specific laptop models. The Lenovo Legion 5 features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by 4th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, and runs on Windows 10 out of the box, with an upcoming update to Windows 11.

Buy now: Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 93,690)

 

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 54, 999 — the laptop has a listed price of Rs. 74,999. ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank account holders can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on credit card EMI transactions. Meanwhile, customers can also avail of an exchange discount of up to Rs. 19,600 on eligible laptops. The Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It sports a 15.6-inch LED backlit display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs on Windows 11 out of the box, according to the product listing.

Buy now: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

 
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Summer Sale 2022, Amazon Summer Sale, iQoo 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, OnePlus 9RT 5G, Sony Bravia 43 Inch Smart TV, OnePlus 32Y1 Smart TV, Vu 32UA Smart TV, HP Victus 16, Lenovo Legion 15, Asus TUF Gaming F15, Amazon, Amazon Sale
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research

Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Ends May 8: Best Deals, Offers on Phones, Smart TVs, Laptops Before Sale Ends
