Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Kicks Off: Best Deals on Mobile Phones

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event is now live in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 July 2022 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Amazon

ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount

  • OnePlus 10R 5G is available for Rs. 33,999
  • The two-day sale is exclusive to Prime members
  • There are instant discounts for purchases via select bank cards

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has kicked off in India and is offering discounts on a range of mobile phones, laptops smart TVs, wearables, electronics, and audio products. The two-day sale is live now on the e-commerce platform with no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts on various products. It is exclusive to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with ICICI Bank and SBI to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards and EMI transactions.

Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get on Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12

Apple's iPhone 12 price is set at Rs. 60,900 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale. You can grab additional instant discounts by exchanging your old smartphone. The iPhone 12 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup along with a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The iPhone 12 offers support for fast charging via the company's 18W adapter.

Buy now at: Rs. 60,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R 5G with 80W SuperVOOC charging support is selling at Rs. 33,999 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. The handset was unveiled in India with a price tag of Rs. 38,999. It has MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC under the hood and packs a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC can be purchased for Rs. 29,999 instead of the original price of 39,999. It is available for no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 4,444. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display and offers 120W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G packs stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and backed by Dolby Atmos. It has triple rear cameras as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 64,890 during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India this weekend. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 24,350. It was unveiled with a price tag of Rs. 66,999. Additionally, ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of Rs. 6,000 instant discounts. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. This flagship offering has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 64,890 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13

The 4G variant of Samsung's latest Galaxy M13 is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 including bank offers. No-cost EMI options for the device start at Rs. 2,000 and there are exchange discounts up to Rs. 11,350. The Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It offers the Samsung RAM Plus feature to expand the available RAM using the additional inbuilt storage and flaunts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

iQoo 9 Pro 5G

The iQoo 9 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at Rs. 55,990, including bank offers. The online marketplace is also offering an additional exchange discount of up to Rs. 23,150. The handset was launched in India in February for Rs. 64,990. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The iQoo 9 Pro sports a 4,700mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge fast charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 64,990)

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is listed with a discounted price of Rs. 14,249 during the Amazon Prime Day sale, instead of the original retail price of Rs. 16,999. Interested buyers can swap an older smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,100. The Redmi Note 11T 5G has 90Hz display and carries dual rear cameras. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,249 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Realme Narzo 50

Launched earlier this year, Realme's mid-range smartphone Realme Narzo 50 has received a price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It is on sale at Rs. 9,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 12,999. The Realme Narzo 50 features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset has a Dynamic RAM expansion feature and flaunts a 50-megapixel triple camera unit at the rear.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 12

iPhone 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality
  • Dolby Vision HDR video recording
  • Excellent cameras
  • Smooth performance in everyday use
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Gets warm when stressed
Read detailed Apple iPhone 12 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A14 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB
OS iOS 14
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iQOO 9 Pro

iQOO 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, colour-accurate AMOLED display
  • Good stereo speakers
  • Excellent fingerprint reader
  • Powerful SoC
  • 120W fast charging
  • Android 12
  • Impressive still camera performance
  • Bad
  • No official IP rating
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed iQOO 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
