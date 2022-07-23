Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale has officially begun. Apart from the offers and discounts, the Prime Day sale also saw several new launches across smartphones, audio products, wearables, and tablets. The recently launched Redmi K50i 5G is now available for purchase during the sale, along with other smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy M13 series, and the Tecno Spark 9. iQoo has launched the Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange variant during this sale. Several other products from Noise and Lenovo are also available during the Prime Day 2022 sale.

Here, we've included all the new smartphones, wearables, and tablets launched during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: All the new launches

Redmi K50i 5G

The Redmi K50i 5G was launched in India earlier this week and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display, a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5,080mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Redmi K50i 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs. 28,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, M13

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G variant gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Soc with up to 6GB RAM, and a dual rear camera setup. The phone features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It gets up to 128GB inbuilt storage, and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Galaxy M13 5G price in India is Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model.

On the other hand, the standard Galaxy M13 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display, an Exynos 850 SoC with up to 6GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. The phone houses a larger 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.The Galaxy M13 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Tecno Spark 9

Tecno Spark 9 gets a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The processor is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 12 out-of-the-box. The Spark 9 is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage model.

iQoo Neo 6 5G Maverick Orange

iQoo recently announced a new Maverick Orange colour variant for the Neo 6 5G, which is now available for purchase at a price of Rs. 33,999. The phone comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 870 SoC, and up to 12GB RAM with 256GB of inbuilt storage. It gets a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone houses a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus gets a 11-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC with 6GB RAM. It gets 128GB internal storage, microSD card storage expansion, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The tablet houses a 7,700mAh battery and runs Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Tab P11 Plus is available for purchase at Rs. 24,999.

Noise Evolve 2 Play

The Noise Evolve 2 Play smartwatch features a round 1.2-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode, an optical heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, and supports over 100+ sport modes. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 10 days of usage from a single charge. It also gets Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and offers 3ATM water and dust resistance rating. The Evolve 2 Play is priced at Rs. 3,299 during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 LE

Noise has also launched the ColorFit Ultra 2 LE smartwatch, which is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 2,999. This smartwatch comes with a square 1.78-inch AMOLED display with always-on mode. It also gets several health tracking features such as heart-rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, step counter, and more. The watch also supports multiple sports modes and is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. It gets Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Noise Buds VS402

The Noise Buds VS402 are a pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that are priced at Rs. 1,499. The earbuds feature 10mm drivers and are claimed to offer up to 35 hours of battery life with the included charging case. They come with environmental noise cancellation (ENC), quad microphones, and Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. The Buds VS402 earbuds also get a low latency mode and HyperSync technology for quick connection.