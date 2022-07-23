Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Live: Best Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Today

Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale is now live with hundreds of deals and bundled offers.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 23 July 2022 09:58 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Live: Best Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Today

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Prime Day 2022 sale is now live in India

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale has started in India
  • Prime Day brings discounts and bundled offers on hundreds of products
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals available on first day of the sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event is now live in India. The two-day sale includes discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of mobile phones, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We've scanned through hundreds of Prime Day deals to bring you the best offers you can grab on the first sale of the sale. Remember, you'll need a Prime subscription to see these discounted prices. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven't tried Prime earlier. ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro
Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is offering discounts on iPhone 13 models in India. The iPhone 13 128GB variant is currently down to Rs. 66,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during the Prime Day sale. You can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 12,900 by exchanging your old smartphone. The iPhone 13 Pro 128GB variant is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 99,900 (MRP Rs. 1,19,900). It also comes with the same bundled exchange offer as the iPhone 13. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent additional cashback.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,900 (iPhone 13 Pro), Rs. 66,900 iPhone 13

iQoo 9 5G
iQoo 9 5G is selling at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India this weekend. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,900. iQoo 9 is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months with the iQoo 9.

Buy now: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Realme Narzo 50A Prime
If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone during Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale, the Realme Narzo Prime 50A is available with a coupon-based discount during the sale. You can grab a discount of Rs. 750 on the smartphone, and an additional Rs. 1,500 discount using ICICI Bank or SBI cards. You can swap an older smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,650.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (effective)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick (third generation)
Amazon's Fire TV Stick (3rd gen, 2021 model) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during Amazon's Prime Day sale this weekend. If you're looking to convert your regular TV into a smart one, or simply struggling with an older smart TV model, the Fire TV Stick can be really useful for you. It's super easy to set up and use.

Buy now: Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Amazon Echo (4th gen, 2020 model)
Amazon Echo (4th gen, 2020) smart speaker is down to Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during this weekend's Prime Day 2022 sale. The fourth-generation Echo promises 'premium' sound, powered by Dolby. If you're looking for a small speaker with smart capabilities, you can never go wrong with the Echo. If you're already invested in the Amazon ecosystem, and want to start experimenting with a smart home environment, this is a great way to start.

Buy now: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

All-new Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon is offering discounts on almost all Kindle e-book reader variants. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is currently down to one of its lowest prices ever at Rs. 11,099 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The new model comes with a larger display, and an adjustable warm light so that it's easier on your eyes. If you love reading, or know someone who does, this would make a great buy.

Buy now: Rs. 11,099 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on electronics

Apple AirPods (third generation)
Apple AirPods (third generation) TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,500) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2022 sale this weekend. ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will receive 5 percent cashback.

Buy now: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,500)

LG Ultragear QHD 32-inch monitor
If you're looking to expand your workspace with a massive monitor, the LG Ultragear QHD 32-inch monitor is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 49,500) on Amazon right now. The 32-inch monitor supports HDR 10, and comes with two HDMI ports, and a headphone jack. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium.

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 49,500)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV model during its Prime Day 2022 sale this weekend. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. If you're looking for a smart TV with all the bells and whistles, this is one of the decent options available right now at this price point.

Buy now: Rs. 61,990 (effective price)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day 2022, Aamzon, Amazon sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
Google Says It Has Fired Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot Is Sentient

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Live: Best Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Today
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Tech Deals Today
  2. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  3. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  4. How to Pre-Order PS5 Digital Edition During July 23 India Restock
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  6. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Moto G22 Review: A Missed Opportunity
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, via a Poster
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Crypto Exchange Plans Partial Bailout of Bankrupt Voyager's Customers
  2. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power New Trailer Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con
  3. Uber Admits Covering Up 2016 Hacking, Avoids Prosecution in US Settlement
  4. SpaceX Has Launched 32 Satellites in 2022 for Starlink Mission, Breaks Annual Launch Record
  5. Google Says It Has Fired Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot Is Sentient
  6. PS5 India July 23 Restock: How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Digital Edition
  7. Amazon's Top Communications Executive Jay Carney to Join Airbnb as Head of Policy
  8. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life, 120 Sports Modes Launched: Details
  9. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Is Now Live: Here Is All You Need to Know
  10. Democrats Widen Scrutiny of US Tech Companies Over Abortion Data Privacy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.