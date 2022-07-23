Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event is now live in India. The two-day sale includes discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of mobile phones, Amazon devices, and other electronics. We've scanned through hundreds of Prime Day deals to bring you the best offers you can grab on the first sale of the sale. Remember, you'll need a Prime subscription to see these discounted prices. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial if you haven't tried Prime earlier. ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is offering discounts on iPhone 13 models in India. The iPhone 13 128GB variant is currently down to Rs. 66,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during the Prime Day sale. You can grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 12,900 by exchanging your old smartphone. The iPhone 13 Pro 128GB variant is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 99,900 (MRP Rs. 1,19,900). It also comes with the same bundled exchange offer as the iPhone 13. You can pick from no-cost EMI payment options, and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent additional cashback.

Buy now at: Rs. 99,900 (iPhone 13 Pro), Rs. 66,900 iPhone 13

iQoo 9 5G

iQoo 9 5G is selling at Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India this weekend. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,900. iQoo 9 is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option for up to 12 months with the iQoo 9.

Buy now: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990)

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone during Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale, the Realme Narzo Prime 50A is available with a coupon-based discount during the sale. You can grab a discount of Rs. 750 on the smartphone, and an additional Rs. 1,500 discount using ICICI Bank or SBI cards. You can swap an older smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,650.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (effective)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick (third generation)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick (3rd gen, 2021 model) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during Amazon's Prime Day sale this weekend. If you're looking to convert your regular TV into a smart one, or simply struggling with an older smart TV model, the Fire TV Stick can be really useful for you. It's super easy to set up and use.

Buy now: Rs. 2,199 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Amazon Echo (4th gen, 2020 model)

Amazon Echo (4th gen, 2020) smart speaker is down to Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during this weekend's Prime Day 2022 sale. The fourth-generation Echo promises 'premium' sound, powered by Dolby. If you're looking for a small speaker with smart capabilities, you can never go wrong with the Echo. If you're already invested in the Amazon ecosystem, and want to start experimenting with a smart home environment, this is a great way to start.

Buy now: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

All-new Kindle Paperwhite

Amazon is offering discounts on almost all Kindle e-book reader variants. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is currently down to one of its lowest prices ever at Rs. 11,099 (MRP Rs. 13,999). The new model comes with a larger display, and an adjustable warm light so that it's easier on your eyes. If you love reading, or know someone who does, this would make a great buy.

Buy now: Rs. 11,099 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best deals on electronics

Apple AirPods (third generation)

Apple AirPods (third generation) TWS earbuds are down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,500) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2022 sale this weekend. ICICI Bank and SBI card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will receive 5 percent cashback.

Buy now: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 18,500)

LG Ultragear QHD 32-inch monitor

If you're looking to expand your workspace with a massive monitor, the LG Ultragear QHD 32-inch monitor is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 49,500) on Amazon right now. The 32-inch monitor supports HDR 10, and comes with two HDMI ports, and a headphone jack. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium.

Buy now: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 49,500)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount on the Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV model during its Prime Day 2022 sale this weekend. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. If you're looking for a smart TV with all the bells and whistles, this is one of the decent options available right now at this price point.

Buy now: Rs. 61,990 (effective price)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.