Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare, Save Money

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale starts at midnight tonight, but some early deals are already live.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2022 12:06 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2022 top offers have been revealed ahead of the sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event is scheduled for July 23 to July 24
  • Prime Day 2022 offers have been revealed ahead of the sale
  • We've prepared this simple guide to help you score the best tech deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale begins in India at midnight tonight. The two-day Prime-exclusive sale event promises new launches, great deals, and other bundled offers. Amazon's Prime Day sale event will offer a 10 percent discount to ICICI Bank and SBI card users alongside other Amazon Pay-based offers. Prime Day sale is open exclusively to Prime subscribers. This year, Amazon is bringing hundreds of deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, smart wearables, and other electronics. To help you prepare for Amazon's big sale event, we've prepared this simple guide to help you score great deals and save more money.

When will Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale start in India?

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event begins at midnight, July 23, and will remain open until July 24, 2022. The two-day sale event will offer deals exclusively to Prime subscribers. This means you'll need a Prime subscription to access and claim these deals. You can sign up for a free trial or subscribe to a monthly or annual plan before the sale begins.

Some early deals are already live though. You can grab discounts on Amazon devices, select mobile phones, and other electronics.

What kind of deals can I expect from Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon has been teasing its Prime Day 2022 offers for the last few days. Apart from discounts and bundled offers, Amazon will also run limited-period discounts under its 'Wow Deals' banner between 4pm to 6pm on July 23 and July 24. You can expect attractive Lightning Deals during these flash sales.

Prime Day 2022 offers on smartphones

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale promises discounts on a large selection of popular mobile phones. Amazon has already revealed some of its upcoming mobile phone offers for Prime Day 2022 sale event in India. You can expect discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy M series, and other smartphones from Xiaomi, Realme, and iQoo. Apart from discounts, Amazon will also offer no-cost EMI payment options and exchange offers with almost all smartphones during its Prime Day sale event.

Prime Day 2022 sale offers on electronics

Amazon's Prime Day sale in India will also offer discounts on laptops, smartwatches, digital cameras, speakers, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. Amazon is already teasing discounts worth up to Rs. 40,000 on laptops, and up to 75 percent off on headphones and speakers. If you're looking to upgrade your laptop or tablet, you may want to check out these deals during Prime Day 2022 sale event.

Prime Day 2022 sale offers on Amazon devices

Amazon's Prime Day sale is a great chance to grab Amazon devices at great prices. Almost all of Amazon's devices are already selling at discounted prices as a part of the early deals program under Prime Day. You can grab a Kindle e-book reader, Fire TV Stick models, Echo smart speakers, and other Alexa devices with combo offers at discounted prices right now.

How to save money, score great deals during Prime Day 2022?

If you're looking to grab the best tech deals during Prime Day 2022, make sure you arrive early. The sale goes live at midnight, and some of the best deals usually run out within hours if not minutes. You can start adding products you wish to purchase to your Amazon wishlist right away. To check out quickly, make sure you have your shipping addresses and payment details saved upfront.

To make sure you get the best effective prices, ensure that you're availing all the available bundled offers. Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale will include product exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, instant discount on select credit and debit cards, and Amazon Pay cashback offers. We've also prepared guides on how you can find the best deals during Prime Day, and how you can safely shop for expensive electronics.

Stick around on Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals from Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale event when it goes live starting midnight tonight.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Prime Day 2022, Prime Day, Amazon Sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360.
Coinbase Insider Trading: Two Indians Brothers, Houston Man Charged in First Crypto Insider Trading Case
The Batman OTT Release Date Set for July 27 on Amazon Prime Video

