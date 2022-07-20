Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale in India is all set to begin on July 23. The sale will go on till July 24 and will be exclusive to Prime members. Amazon will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones, accessories with additional no-cost EMI options, and exchange discounts during the sale. It has also partnered with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their bank cards and EMI transactions. Further, the e-commerce major will offer coupon-based discounts.

Discounts on various smartphones by brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi have been listed on a dedicated Prime Day microsite by Amazon. Here, we've included the handpicked best smartphone deals that you can get on Amazon's Prime Day 2022 sale.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 13

Released in 2021, Apple's iPhone 13 will have a starting price of Rs. 66,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. Customers can also swap an old iPhone model to get an additional discount. The iPhone 13 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip and it has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield protection. It features a 12-megapixel dual camera setup.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC was launched in February with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage base model. During the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, it can be grabbed by paying Rs. 22,499. Interested buyers can also avail of additional exchange offers as well. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G has a 64-megapixel triple camera setup and it has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W Super VOOC fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M13 will get a discount of Rs. 2,000 during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale and it will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The 4G variant of the Galaxy M13 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with the Samsung RAM Plus feature and flaunts a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

iQoo Z6 5G

The iQoo Z6 5G will be priced at Rs. 12,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 15,499, during the upcoming sale by Amazon. The smartphone features 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The iQoo Z6 5G carries triple rear cameras and is equipped with a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

In the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale, the Realme Narzo 50A can be purchased by paying just Rs. 8,999, instead of the original retail price of Rs. 11,499. The Narzo series phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is usually priced at Rs. 19,999, can be grabbed for Rs. 17,499 from Amazon during the sale. Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G has a 120Hz refresh rate display. It sports an AI-backed triple rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Redmi Note 11

The affordable Redmi Note 11 will be listed with an initial price tag of Rs. 10,749, instead of Rs. 13,499, during Amazon's discount sale. Launched in February this year, the Redmi Note 11 features a 90Hz refresh rate display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a quad rear camera setup with 50-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Pro fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The price of the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G will begin at Rs. 15,499, down from its original retail price of Rs. 18,999. The Galaxy M-series phone features a 120Hz refresh-rate display and is powered by a 5nm octa-core Exynos processor. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G offers up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone carries a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Xiaomi's flagship phone, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, will be offered for Rs. 29,999 instead of the original price of 39,999. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display and 120W fast charging. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Other key highlights of Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G include stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and backed by Dolby Atmos, triple rear cameras, and 5G support.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Launched earlier this month, the new OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will also receive a price cut during the Amazon Prime Day sale. It will be on sale at Rs. 27,499, down from the original launch price of Rs. 28,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and offers 80W fast charging support.

Additionally, there will be discounts and offers on handsets like the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi 9A Sport, Redmi 10 Prime, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Oppo A54, and Realme Narzo 50A among others. Further, various mobile phone accessories and electronic items will also get price cuts during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale. Interested buyers can check out all the deals by heading to the Amazon website to check more deals.

