Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale brings additional discounts on select cards.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 17:56 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival entered its Happiness Upgrade Days phase this week

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has entered its second week in the country. The e-commerce platform's ‘Happiness Upgrade Days' phase of the ongoing sale offers a wide range of discounts on electronics, including smartphones, laptops, truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and other wearable devices. With so many products on sale ahead of the upcoming festive season, here's a handy list of some of the best deals you can find during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on tech gifts for Diwali

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Launched in 2020, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently the most affordable Galaxy S-series smartphone that offers 5G connectivity at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 74,990). If you're looking to gift someone a new smartphone in time for Diwali, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is worth your consideration. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset features a 12-megapixel triple camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 74,990)

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 Laptop

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, gifting a laptop to your family members may be a good idea. If you're buying a laptop for students or younger users, the Dell Inspiron 15 3511 is an affordable option that is currently on sale for Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 58,229). It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by an Intel Core i3-1115G4 CPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11, and is available in a Carbon Black colour option.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 58,229)

Amazfit Bip 3 Smart Watch

A fitness tracker or smartwatch can make for an ideal Diwali gift for a family member, while allowing them to keep track of their sleep and workouts. These devices also let users check their notifications without constantly using their phones, which is a handy capability. The Amazfit Bip 3 smartwatch is currently on sale for Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale. It sports a 1.69-inch display with over 50 watch faces. The watch is equipped with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) level monitor, heart rate and stress level monitoring, and sleep tracking. With a 5 ATM water resistance rating, this watch can also be used when you go swimming.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

JBL Tune 130NC TWS Earbuds

The JBL Tune 130NC TWS earphones are currently available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 6,999) during the ongoing sale. You can also apply a coupon when checking out the product that will further lower the price by Rs. 200. The JBL Tune 130NC TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm drivers and feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. They make for an ideal Diwali gift thanks to their portability and battery life of 8 hours (with ANC on) and 10 hours (with ANC off). They support fast charging for 2 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,799 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale, Sale Offers
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
