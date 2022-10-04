Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale continues in October in a brand new 'Happiness Upgrade Days' avatar. The festive season sale promises great prices on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, appliances, and other electronics. Happiness Upgrade Days phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale includes 10 percent additional discount (up to Rs. 6,000) on Citibank, One Card, RBL Bank, and RuPay cards. Amazon Pay Later users are also eligible for EMIs up to 12 months. We've handpicked the best deals and offers you can grab on Amazon Great Indian Festival 'Happiness Upgrade Days' sale today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best mobile phone offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Rs. 52,999)



Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,999 (effective after using a coupon) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 'Happiness Upgrade Days' sale this week. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and additional exchange offers with select devices. You can swap an older smartphone, and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 12,800.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,999(effective after coupon discount)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Rs. 18,499)

If you're eyeing a new smartphone under Rs. 20,000, Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at a discounted price of Rs. 18,499 during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. You'll have to use a coupon on the product page to avail the additional Rs. 500 discount on the listed price. You can swap an old smartphone for another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Rs. 9,499)

If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this year, Samsung's Galaxy M13 is currently down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 8,950. SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Galaxy M13.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G (Rs. 27,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G is now selling at Rs. 27,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that lets you avail another instant discount worth Rs. 14,350 (maximum). SBI credit and debit card users can avail a flat Rs. 2,000 additional discount on the iQoo Neo 6 5G.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best electronics offers

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 19,990)



Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with ANC are being sold at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab them for as low as Rs. 16,200 using an SBI credit card (if you opt for no-cost EMI). If you don't have one, you can still get an extra Rs. 2,000 discount by paying through any other online payment method.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

2020 Apple Mac mini with M1 (Rs. 58,990)

Apple Mac mini with M1 (2020) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 64,900), making it the cheapest way to grab an M1 computer. SBI credit card users can receive another instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on the purchase. This Mac mini model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

2021 iPad 10.2-inch (Rs. 25,999)

If you're looking for an affordable iPad model this year, the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (ninth generation) is down to Rs. 25,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week. The iPad 10.2-inch also comes with a bundled exchange offer, capped at Rs. 14,350. iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 30,900)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 5,990)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earphones are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,990 on Amazon. Part of the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, these TWS earphones promise a total playtime of up to 28 hours and up to 99 percent noise cancellation.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 61,000)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 61,000 (MRP Rs. 99,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000, and a discount worth Rs. 2,500 on payments made using any bank's card. That's an additional total discount worth Rs. 3,500. You can also swap an old TV to make use of the available exchange offer, capped at Rs. 3,760.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,000 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best offers on Amazon devices

Echo Dot (4th gen) combo with Wipro smart bulb (Rs. 2,299)

Start your smart home setup with a small investment, grab the Echo Dot (4th gen) along with a Wipro smart bulb at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Fire TV Stick (starts at Rs. 1,999)

A Fire TV Stick is an ideal streaming partner if you're looking for a simple-to-use, cheaper way to stream all your favourite OTT content on your big-screen non-smart TV. Amazon is offering big discounts on all Fire TV models during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999) while the 4K model is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Kindle 10th gen (Rs. 6,499)

Kindle 10th gen ebooks reader is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this week. The ebooks reader comes with a built-in light and support for Wi-Fi connectivity. It's perfect for reading books no matter where you go, thanks to its long battery life. A Kindle ebooks reader also makes a great Diwali gift, in case you were looking for ideas.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

