Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is now live for Prime members, 24 hours before the festive season sale begins for everyone else. Amazon Prime members can now grab exciting deals on popular smartphones, wearables, big-screen TVs, laptops, and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on these products on the first day of the sale. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will open up for everyone else at midnight tonight. Please note that the prices for deals mentioned below will be accessible only to Prime members today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best mobile phone deals

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs. 42,999)

Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 64GB variant for Rs. 42,999 during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week. You can save more by paying with an SBI Bank credit or debit card to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 (including the bonus discount). That can bring down the effective price of the iPhone 12 to as low as Rs. 39,999. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 12 since its launch. You can also swap an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350 on your purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Rs. 52,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 85,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,350. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods.

Buy now at: Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs.85,999)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Rs. 18,499)

If you're eyeing a new smartphone under Rs. 20,000, Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at a discounted price of Rs. 18,499 during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. You'll have to use a coupon on the product page to avail the additional Rs. 500 discount on the listed price. You can swap an old smartphone for another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Rs. 9,499)

If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this year, Samsung's Galaxy M13 is currently down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 8,950. SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Galaxy M13.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G (Rs. 27,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G is now selling at Rs. 27,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that lets you avail another instant discount worth Rs. 14,350 (maximum). SBI credit and debit card users can avail a flat Rs. 2,000 additional discount on the iQoo Neo 6 5G.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Best electronics offers

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 22,900)

Apple Watch SE is selling at one of its lowest price points ever during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab the Apple Watch SE for as low as Rs. 22,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900) during the festive season sale. The limited-period offer also includes no-cost EMI payment options and an additional discount for SBI cardholders. It's worth mentioning here that this is the first-generation Watch SE model, and the second one went official earlier this month during Apple's 'Far Out' launch event.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,900 (MRP Rs. 33,900)

AirPods Pro (Rs. 15,990)

The first-generation Apple AirPods Pro TWS earphones are now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 15,990 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. Apple recently launched the second-generation AirPods Pro model, but if you're not willing to spend another Rs. 10,000 to buy them at launch, the first-generation AirPods Pro are still a pretty good buy at this price. SBI cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount on AirPods Pro too.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

2020 Apple Mac mini with M1 (Rs. 58,990)

Apple Mac mini with M1 (2020) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 64,900), making it the cheapest way to grab an M1 computer. SBI credit card users can receive another instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 on the purchase. This Mac mini model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

2021 iPad 10.2-inch (Rs. 24,999)

If you're looking for an affordable iPad model this year, the 2021 iPad 10.2-inch (ninth generation) is down to Rs. 24,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week. The iPad 10.2-inch also comes with a bundled exchange offer, capped at Rs. 14,350. iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 30,900)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 5,990)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earphones are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 5,990 on Amazon. Part of the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, these TWS earphones promise a total playtime of up to 28 hours and up to 99 percent noise cancellation.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 61,000)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 61,000 (MRP Rs. 99,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000, and a discount worth Rs. 2,500 on payments made using any bank's card. That's an additional total discount worth Rs. 3,500. You can also swap an old TV to make use of the available exchange offer, capped at Rs. 3,760.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,000 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best offers on Amazon devices

Echo Dot (4th gen) combo with Wipro smart bulb (Rs. 2,299)

Start your smart home setup with a small investment, grab the Echo Dot (4th gen) along with a Wipro smart bulb at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Fire TV Stick (starts at Rs. 1,999)

A Fire TV Stick is an ideal streaming partner if you're looking for a simple-to-use, cheaper way to stream all your favourite OTT content on your big-screen non-smart TV. Amazon is offering big discounts on all Fire TV models during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999) while the 4K model is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Kindle 10th gen (Rs. 6,499)

Kindle 10th gen ebooks reader is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this week. The ebooks reader comes with a built-in light and support for Wi-Fi connectivity. It's perfect for reading books no matter where you go, thanks to its long battery life. A Kindle ebooks reader also makes a great Diwali gift, in case you were looking for ideas.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

