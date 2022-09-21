Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starts Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale begins on September 22 for Prime members.

Written by Harpreet Singh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 11:49 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starts Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon has revealed some of the major upcoming offers on smartphones

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 kicks off tomorrow for Prime members
  • Amazon's festive season sale opens up for everyone else on September 23
  • SBI credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will open for Prime members on September 22. The festive season sale will go live for everyone else starting September 23. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale promises to bring the 'lowest prices ever' on select products while offering a wide selection of products at discounted prices. Amazon will also offer bundled exchange and payment offers during its Diwali season sale. With less than 12 hours left for the sale to go live, we've put together this easy guide to help you prepare for Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

When will Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 start?

Amazon's Prime members will be able to access all the deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale from 12am on September 22. Everyone else will have to wait until 12am on September 23 to access these deals. Amazon hasn't announced the last date for its festive season sale yet.

What to expect from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale?

Amazon has already started revealing (and teasing) some of its biggest Great Indian Festival deals ahead of the massive sale event. Amazon's festive season sale will include discounts and limited period Lightning Deals on select products throughout the sale event. The online marketplace has teamed up with SBI Card to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the first phase of the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on popular mobile phones and accessories. The company will also offer no-cost EMI, exchange offer, free screen replacement (with select smartphones), and other bundled offers. Amazon has already taken the wraps off some of the major upcoming offers on smartphones ahead of the sale. If you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale would be worth checking out.

Besides popular mobile phones, Amazon's sale will also bring discounts worth up to 75 percent on popular laptops, smartwatches, and other electronics. You can also expect bundled exchange and no-cost EMI offers. Amazon is also teasing coupon-based discount offers on select electronics products available during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

If you're planning to purchase a new TV or other home appliances, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is promising the 'lowest' prices on select TVs and appliances. Amazon has revealed some of its upcoming discounts on TVs and appliances ahead of the sale event.

Amazon devices such as Fire TV Stick models, Kindle ebook readers, and Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will also be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. The festive season sale would be an ideal time to purchase these Amazon devices at discounted prices. They also make great gifts during the Diwali season.

What to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale?

Most of us love to shop for gadgets and appliances during the festive season because of the discounts and bundled offers that are available during these sales. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone or switch to that big-screen TV you've been eyeing for your living room, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale would be an ideal opportunity. The online marketplace offers easy-to-avail exchange offers where you get an instant discount on your purchase, and your older device is picked from your place when the new product is delivered.

For those who are looking to upgrade their workstations, Amazon's festive sale is also expected to bring discounts on a wide selection of laptops, monitors, keyboards, and other accessories. Make sure you bundle your purchase with the available payment and exchange offers for a better overall effective pricing.

Amazon's own devices will be available at compelling prices during the Great Indian Festival sale. Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV Sticks are some of the bestselling products during these sales.

How to save even more while shopping during Great Indian Festival 2022?

  • Add items to your wishlist or shopping cart ahead of the sale event
  • Arrive early when the sale goes live (midnight or early in the morning) to ensure you get the best deals
  • Make sure you subscribe to Prime membership to access deals one day ahead of everyone else
  • Make the most of the available bundled exchange and payment offers
  • Make sure you stick to your shopping list to avoid buying things you won't really end up using
  • Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals during the entire sale event
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Sale Offers, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Xiaomi Civi 2 With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on September 27: All Details

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Starts Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  2. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  6. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  7. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 12GB of RAM to Launch in India Soon: Details
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Follows Binance Move, Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD Stablecoins
  2. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
  3. Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio
  4. Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
  5. US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation
  6. iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature Might Impact Battery Life on iPhones, Says Apple
  7. SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India: Details
  9. NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2 With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on September 27: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.