Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will open for Prime members on September 22. The festive season sale will go live for everyone else starting September 23. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale promises to bring the 'lowest prices ever' on select products while offering a wide selection of products at discounted prices. Amazon will also offer bundled exchange and payment offers during its Diwali season sale. With less than 12 hours left for the sale to go live, we've put together this easy guide to help you prepare for Amazon's biggest sale of the year.

When will Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 start?

Amazon's Prime members will be able to access all the deals from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale from 12am on September 22. Everyone else will have to wait until 12am on September 23 to access these deals. Amazon hasn't announced the last date for its festive season sale yet.

What to expect from Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale?

Amazon has already started revealing (and teasing) some of its biggest Great Indian Festival deals ahead of the massive sale event. Amazon's festive season sale will include discounts and limited period Lightning Deals on select products throughout the sale event. The online marketplace has teamed up with SBI Card to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the first phase of the sale.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale will bring discounts worth up to 40 percent on popular mobile phones and accessories. The company will also offer no-cost EMI, exchange offer, free screen replacement (with select smartphones), and other bundled offers. Amazon has already taken the wraps off some of the major upcoming offers on smartphones ahead of the sale. If you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale would be worth checking out.

Besides popular mobile phones, Amazon's sale will also bring discounts worth up to 75 percent on popular laptops, smartwatches, and other electronics. You can also expect bundled exchange and no-cost EMI offers. Amazon is also teasing coupon-based discount offers on select electronics products available during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

If you're planning to purchase a new TV or other home appliances, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is promising the 'lowest' prices on select TVs and appliances. Amazon has revealed some of its upcoming discounts on TVs and appliances ahead of the sale event.

Amazon devices such as Fire TV Stick models, Kindle ebook readers, and Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers will also be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. The festive season sale would be an ideal time to purchase these Amazon devices at discounted prices. They also make great gifts during the Diwali season.

What to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale?

Most of us love to shop for gadgets and appliances during the festive season because of the discounts and bundled offers that are available during these sales. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone or switch to that big-screen TV you've been eyeing for your living room, Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale would be an ideal opportunity. The online marketplace offers easy-to-avail exchange offers where you get an instant discount on your purchase, and your older device is picked from your place when the new product is delivered.

For those who are looking to upgrade their workstations, Amazon's festive sale is also expected to bring discounts on a wide selection of laptops, monitors, keyboards, and other accessories. Make sure you bundle your purchase with the available payment and exchange offers for a better overall effective pricing.

Amazon's own devices will be available at compelling prices during the Great Indian Festival sale. Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart speakers, and Fire TV Sticks are some of the bestselling products during these sales.

How to save even more while shopping during Great Indian Festival 2022?

Add items to your wishlist or shopping cart ahead of the sale event

Arrive early when the sale goes live (midnight or early in the morning) to ensure you get the best deals

Make sure you subscribe to Prime membership to access deals one day ahead of everyone else

Make the most of the available bundled exchange and payment offers

Make sure you stick to your shopping list to avoid buying things you won't really end up using

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals during the entire sale event

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.