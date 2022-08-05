Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is now live for Prime members. The five-day sale will open for everyone else at midnight tonight. Prime members can grab discounts on popular mobile phones, Amazon devices, and other electronics ahead of everyone else. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals and offers you can grab on Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale today. Apart from discounts, Amazon's sale also includes bundled exchange and payment offers. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,000) during the Great Freedom Festival sale on Amazon this week.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale - Best mobile phone offers

Apple iPhone 13 128GB (Rs. 68,900)

If you missed the Prime Day offer on iPhone 13, here's another chance. Although the deal may not be the same, you can still bring the effective price lower by combining the available bundled exchange offer. Almost all colour variants of the iPhone 13 128GB model are selling at a discounted price of Rs. 68,900 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,900 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 30,990)

You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (8GB, 128GB) smartphone at an effective price of Rs. 30,990 using a coupon on Amazon's product listing page. The limited-period offer also includes an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 13,050. If you pay with an SBI credit card, you'll be eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,990 (effective price)

Realme Narzo 50 5G (Rs. 15,999)

Realme Narzo 50 5G is currently selling at Rs. 15,999 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week. You can pay with an SBI credit card to receive a discount of Rs. 1,500. You can swap an older smartphone to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,050. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It includes a large 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale - Best offers on electronics

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 68,390)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 68,390 (MRP Rs. 99,900) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival sale this week. The big-screen TV comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and 20 watts speakers with Dolby Audio support. This is a 2022 model, and Amazon is offering no-cost EMI payment options as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 68,390 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

OnePlus U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65-inch (Rs. 61,999)

OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K smart Android TV is down to Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer, capped at Rs. 2,510. This is a 2021 model, and comes with support for all major streaming services in India. The TV includes three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and supports Dolby Audio.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV (Rs. 39,990)

If you're looking for a big-screen TV at a slightly affordable price point, the TCL 55-inch 4K smart Android LED TV is down to Rs. 39,990 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week. You can swap an old TV and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 3,760 on your purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 75,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch laptop (Rs. 34,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 62,390) on Amazon right now. The thin-and-light laptop is available with a coupon-based discount worth 10 percent (applied automatically at checkout). You can also exchange an old laptop and receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,100. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop comes with a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out of the box.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 62,390)

HP Chromebook 11a (Rs. 17,990)

If you're looking for an affordable laptop purely for limited educational purposes, this deal may be for you. The HP Chromebook 11a is selling at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 26,663) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale this week. You can exchange an older machine and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 13,800. HP Chromebook 11a is powered by a MediaTek MT8183 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of onboard storage, and runs on Chrome OS.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 26,663)

