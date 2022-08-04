Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI credit cards.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 August 2022 14:33 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will be open for Prime members 24-hours in advance

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will begin on August 6 for all
  • The sale will offer up to 40 percent discount on mobiles
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will last for five days

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will kick off at midnight tonight (August 5) for Amazon Prime members. The five-day sale will bring discounts on various products across different categories and will see new product launches. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will open for everyone from August 6 and will continue until August 10. The e-commerce website has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of Amazon Pay-based offers.

When is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale?

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will kick off on August 5 for Amazon Prime members and interested users can purchase a subscription starting at Rs. 179 per month to enjoy early deals. The sale will be live from August 6 for everyone else and will be open until August 10. Kickstarter Early Deals, which are a part of the sale are currently live on the e-commerce platform.

Pre-book at Rs. 1

As part of the sale, Amazon is allowing buyers to pre-book their favourite products ahead of the sale by paying just Rs. 1. This pre-booking step will ensure the availability of the product at a discounted price during the sale.

As mentioned, SBI cardholders will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

What to expect from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale?

Amazon is already teasing some of the major deals and offers that will be available on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio, and other electronics during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022.

The sale will bring discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. It brings up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G priced at Rs. 28,999 will get cashback and offers during the sale. The Redmi K50i 5G will be available for Rs. 25,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be grabbed by paying Rs. 24,999, down from the launch price of Rs. Rs. 26,499.

Mobile accessories will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 49. AmazFit GTS 2 Mini can be purchased for Rs. 4,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 6,999. Boat AirDopes 181 wireless earbuds will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,299.

The OnePlus 50-inch 4K Android TV can be purchased by paying 38,999. The price of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 will starts at Rs. 32,990 during the Amazon sale.

In addition, there is up to 75 percent off on laptops, wearables, headphones and more and up to 60 percent off on home and kitchen products. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will see up to 50 percent discount on Smart TVs and appliances. Further, there will be exchange, cashback, and no-cost EMI payment options.

Other leading online marketplaces are also likely to offer deals on different products. Customers can compare prices on different platforms before making a purchase to get the best deal.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Capable 5G SoC
  • Guaranteed software updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Lots of preinstalled bloatware
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Average video recording capability
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M53 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good software performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life, 80W fast charging
  • Primary camera has good low-light performance
  • Bad
  • No macro camera
  • No IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Amazon India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Teams Optimised for Mac Lineup With Apple Silicon, Boosts Performance: Details
Perseids Meteor Shower to Occur in August, Could Be Outshined by Full Moon: All You Need to Know
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  8. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  2. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  3. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  4. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  5. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  7. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  8. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.