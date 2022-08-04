Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will kick off at midnight tonight (August 5) for Amazon Prime members. The five-day sale will bring discounts on various products across different categories and will see new product launches. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will open for everyone from August 6 and will continue until August 10. The e-commerce website has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of Amazon Pay-based offers.

When is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale?

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will kick off on August 5 for Amazon Prime members and interested users can purchase a subscription starting at Rs. 179 per month to enjoy early deals. The sale will be live from August 6 for everyone else and will be open until August 10. Kickstarter Early Deals, which are a part of the sale are currently live on the e-commerce platform.

Pre-book at Rs. 1

As part of the sale, Amazon is allowing buyers to pre-book their favourite products ahead of the sale by paying just Rs. 1. This pre-booking step will ensure the availability of the product at a discounted price during the sale.

As mentioned, SBI cardholders will be able to avail a 10 percent instant discount during the sale.

What to expect from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale?

Amazon is already teasing some of the major deals and offers that will be available on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio, and other electronics during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022.

The sale will bring discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. It brings up to 40 percent off on mobiles and accessories. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G priced at Rs. 28,999 will get cashback and offers during the sale. The Redmi K50i 5G will be available for Rs. 25,999. The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G can be grabbed by paying Rs. 24,999, down from the launch price of Rs. Rs. 26,499.

Mobile accessories will be available for purchase with a starting price of Rs. 49. AmazFit GTS 2 Mini can be purchased for Rs. 4,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 6,999. Boat AirDopes 181 wireless earbuds will be up for grabs at Rs. 1,299.

The OnePlus 50-inch 4K Android TV can be purchased by paying 38,999. The price of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 will starts at Rs. 32,990 during the Amazon sale.

In addition, there is up to 75 percent off on laptops, wearables, headphones and more and up to 60 percent off on home and kitchen products. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale will see up to 50 percent discount on Smart TVs and appliances. Further, there will be exchange, cashback, and no-cost EMI payment options.

Other leading online marketplaces are also likely to offer deals on different products. Customers can compare prices on different platforms before making a purchase to get the best deal.

