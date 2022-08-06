Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of products including smartphones. The five-day sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will go on till August 10. Here is a list of some of the best deals on our top rated phones. The smartphones come from all price ranges including under Rs. 30,000, under Rs. 25,000, and under Rs. 20,000. Apart from the sale discounts, additional offers are being given for SBI credit card users.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best deals on our top rated phones

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G launched in India this April and it is listed at an MRP of Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is listed at an MRP of Rs. 34,999.

Both the variants are now available at a discount of about 24 percent. The 6GB + 128GB storage model is on sale for Rs. 24,999 while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is on sale for Rs. 26,999. Users with an SBI Credt Card will get an instant discount of Rs. 2,250 with the purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999

Xiaomi 11 Hypercharge 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Hypercharge 5G comes in two storage variants including the 6GB+128GB storage option priced at an MRP of Rs. 31,999 as well as the 8GB+128GB storage variant that comes at an MRP of Rs. 33,999.

The handsets are now available at a discount of about 27 percent. The 6GB+128GB storage option of the Xiaomi 11 Hypercharge 5G can be purchased at Rs. 23,990 while the 8GB+128GB storage variant is on sale for Rs. 24,980. Additionally, there is a 10 percent instant discount upto Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, while the EMI transactions will get a discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,990

Oppo Reno 7 5G

The Oppo Reno 7 5G comes at an MRP of Rs. 37,990 for the 8GB+256GB storage option. It is now on sale for Rs. 27,390, a 28 percent discount. There is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, while the EMI transactions will get a discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

Buy now at: Rs, 27,390

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G comes in two storage variants namely the 6GB+128GB storage model and the 8GB+128GB storage variant priced at an MRP of Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 38,999 respectively. The handsets can be purchased at Rs. 26,489 (17 percent discount) for the 6GB+128GB storage model and Rs. 28,900 (26 percent discount) for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. The SBI Credit Card discounts are applicable for these handsets too.

Buy now at: Rs. 26,489

iQoo Vivo Z5 5G

The iQoo Vivo Z5 5G is listed at an MRP of Rs. 29,990 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. The handset is now on sale at a 37 percent discount of Rs. 18,990. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging.

Buy now at: 18,990

Redmi 10 Prime

The Redmi 10 Prime retails for an MRP of Rs. 14,999 while the handset is now on sale for a discount of 27 percent at Rs. 10,999. There is a discount of Rs. 250 on SBI Credit Card transactions.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999

Samsung Galaxy F22

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes at an MRP of Rs. 15,990, but is currently available at a discount price of Rs. 11,690, which is a 27 percent cut. There is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card non-EMI transactions, while the EMI transactions will get a discount of up to Rs. 1,250.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,690

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.