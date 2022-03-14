Amazon Fab Phones and Fab TV Fest 2022 sale is ending tonight. The four-day sale that started on March 11 has introduced discounts and deals on various mobile phones, accessories, and smart TVs. The devices that have received discounts and deals are from brands such as Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. The Amazon sale also brought exchange offers and no-cost EMI options to various smartphones and smart TV models. Additionally, Amazon has discount coupons and bank offers on select devices.

We have handpicked a list of mobile phones, smart TVs, and other electronics products that are available on the last day of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest sale to let you find your best deals. You should also compare the prices on the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale before making a purchase.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Redmi 9A Sport

Amazon is offering the Redmi 9A Sport at Rs. 6,999. Customers can also use a credit card to get an additional Rs. 700 instant discount. Further, the online marketplace is offering an exchange discount that can be availed by exchanging an old phone. The Redmi phone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It also includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 9A Sport packs a 5,000mAh battery and includes 32GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,499)

Tecno Spark 8 Pro

The ongoing Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale has brought the Tecno Spark 8 Pro at Rs. 9,999. Customers using an HDFC Bank card can also get an additional 10 percent discount. Amazon also has an exchange discount option available in case you want to replace your old phone with the new Tecno model. The Tecno Spark 8 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The smartphone also carries a triple rear camera setup that has a 48-megapixel primary sensor. It includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

OnePlus 9 Pro

Amazon is selling the OnePlus 9 Pro during its ongoing sale at Rs. 59,999. The phone is available with an additional Rs. 8,000 instant discount on SBI credit card. Further, customers can get an exchange discount when purchasing the phone in lieu of their existing model. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It features a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also includes a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999)

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale has brought the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G at Rs. 22,999. The phone can be availed at an effective price of Rs. 18,999 that is available after applying a discount coupon of Rs. 4,000. The online marketplace is also giving an additional exchange discount. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The phone features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also includes 128GB of onboard storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 22,999 MRP Rs. 25,990)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

The ongoing Amazon sale has brought the Apple iPhone SE (2022) for pre-orders at Rs. 43,999. Customers pre-ordering the phone get a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Bank cards. This brings down the price to Rs. 41,999. The iPhone SE (2022) comes with upgrades including the A15 Bionic chip and an improved rear camera. The new iPhone is also rated to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,999 effective price (MRP Rs. 43,999)

Amazon Fab TV Fest 2022 sale: Best offers on TVs

Onida 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart Fire TV

Amazon Fab TV Fest 2022 sale brings the Onida 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart Fire TV at Rs. 45,999. Customers can get an additional Rs. 3,000 discount by applying a coupon. Further, Amazon is offering an additional exchange discount for replacing an old TV with the new Onida model. The Onida 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart Fire TV comes with an IPS LED panel and is equipped with Amazon Alexa. The smart TV also has 1.5GB of RAM as well as a range of connectivity options that include three HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB 3.0 and a USB 2.0.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,999 (MRP Rs. 65,990)

iFFalcon 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart LED TV

Amazon is offering the iFFalcon 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart LED TV at Rs. 28,990. Customers using an HDFC card can also avail an additional up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount. Amazon also has an additional exchange discount available. The iFFalcon 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart TV runs on Android TV and features an A+ Grade panel with HDR 10 support. The smart TV comes with three HDMI and two USB ports. It is equipped with 24W audio output.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 58,990)

Kodak 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED TV

The ongoing Amazon sale brings the Kodak 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED TV at Rs. 29,999. Customers can also avail a discount of Rs. 1,000 by applying a coupon. Further, there is an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC card transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount. The Kodak 50-inch 4K Ultra-HD LED TV comes with Android TV and carries an IPS panel. The TV is also offered with three HDMI and two USB ports. It includes 24W output.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Amazon Fab Phones and Fab TV Fest 2022 sale: Best offers on electronics

TCL Tab 10

Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest 2022 sale brings the TCL Tab 10 at Rs. 11,999. There is also a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon to offer an additional discount. Customers can additionally get a 10 percent instant discount over and above the available pricing by using an HDFC Bank credit card. Further, Amazon has an exchange discount for customers exchanging their tablets or mobile phones. The TCL Tab 10 offers a 10.1-inch WUXGA display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The tablet comes with 4G connectivity and voice calling support. It packs a 5,500mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

OnePlus 10000mAh Power Bank

The Amazon sale brings the OnePlus 10000mAh Power Bank at Rs. 899. Customers can get an additional Rs. 55 discount by applying a coupon. The power bank comes with 18W fast charging and has Power Delivery (PD) support. It also supports two-way charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 899 (roughly Rs. 1,299)

