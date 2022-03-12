Technology News
Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 began on March 11, Flipkart Big Saving Days on March 12.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 March 2022 15:33 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE (2022) is the only smartphone here available for pre-orders with discounts

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is offered with Rs. 8,000 discount with SBI cards
  • iPhone SE (2020) is offered with Rs. 9,901 discount on Flipkart
  • Amazon, Flipkart sale will end next week

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sales kicked off this week. Both e-commerce platforms are offering enticing deals on smartphones during their respective sales. We have handpicked a list of smartphones that are offered with the best deals on Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022, if you're looking to upgrade your old smartphone. It is also advised to check the bundled payment and exchange offers to get these smartphones at the lowest price possible.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2022: Top offers on smartphones

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is offered at Rs. 59,999 during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest 2022. Customers can exchange their old smartphones and get a discount of up to Rs. 16,500. With SBI Bank Credit cards, customers can avail a flat discount of Rs. 8,000. Alongside, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is being offered with no-cost EMIs starting Rs. 2,824.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999)

 

iPhone SE (2022)

Granted that iPhone SE (2022) is not yet available to purchase, it is available to pre-order via Apple's official website and Amazon. The e-commerce platform is offering the smartphone with a pre-order offer of Rs. 2,000 discount with Bank's credit cards. This makes the smartphone cheaper to pre-order than on Apple's own website. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 13,500 as an exchange bonus.

Pre-order at: Rs. 41,900 (MRP Rs. 43,900)

 

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The base 6GB + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is available for Rs. 24,999. Customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 11,950 along Rs. 1,000 flat discount with HDFC Bank cards. Amazon is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,117.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

 

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022: Top offers on smartphones

iPhone SE (2020)

The outgoing iPhone SE (2020) is being offered with big discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale. The iPhone SE is offered with Rs. 9,901 flat discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 29,999. Alongside, customers also get five percent unlimited cashback while using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. The Indian e-commerce platform is offering up to Rs. 13,000 as exchange bonus on old smartphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (Rs. 39,900)

 

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's base 6GB + 128GB storage variant is being offered at Rs. 20,499. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,000 as exchange bonus to its customers. Furthermore, customers can also avail a five percent unlimited cashback while using Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,499 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

 
This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
