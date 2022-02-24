Six Affordable Laptops for Students on a Budget

Laptops have become an essential tool for learning. Whether you're attending classes from home or just getting your homework done, a laptop can be an ideal partner for a student of any age. Buying the right laptop that fits your budget and requirements is a major challenge; considering how the market is flooded with options. To help you out, we've selected some of the finest budget laptops that you can buy. We'll also tell you about a payment method that can help break down your purchase into smaller, easy-to-manage payments.

ASUS VivoBook 15 (X515JA-BR381T)

If you are looking for a laptop that offers decent performance, the Asus VivoBook 15 X515 will be a good buy for you. This budget laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor (10th Generation), 4GB of RAM and 1TB HDD. It has a 15.6-inch NanoEdge display which offers an immersive experience while attending online classes. The laptop has an anti-glare coating on its FHD panel that will give reflection-free visuals on your laptop screen. It runs on Windows 10 Home, and weighs around 1.8 Kg.

Price: ₹33,990

HP Ryzen 3 (15s-GY0501AU)

HP Ryzen 3 15s is a fast, thin and light budget laptop you can buy in India for everyday computing. This laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 Dual Core processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD to offer you smooth and fast computing. Since it is only 1.69 kg, you can easily carry it around in a backpack. HP Ryzen 3 15s runs on Windows 10 Home and comes with Microsoft Office. This laptop is powerful enough to complete daily tasks without a hiccup and is ideal for students who are learning from home and looking for a well-performing laptop.

Price: ₹38,990

ASUS Chromebook Flip (C214MA-BU0452)

Asus Chromebook Flip C214 is a Chrome OS laptop with an 11.60-inch display. It is powered by the Celeron Dual Core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. In case, you are looking for a device for everyday browsing, using Android apps and watching multimedia content, then this Chromebook is a must-buy. Asus Chromebook converts into a tablet when required and offers a versatile touchscreen display. It has an excellent battery life and can offer a battery backup of up to 10 hours. Due to its light and thin design, it is easier to carry around.

Price: ₹22,990

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is a Windows 10 Home laptop with a 14.00-inch display. It features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD. As the name says, Mi Notebook 14 has been designed primarily for students. It is a good entry-level laptop with a premium design due to its all-metal body. It weighs only 1.5Kg and is slim, hence easy to carry around in backpacks. Its 14-inch display makes it ideal for surfing the internet, media consumption, or working on presentations. The laptop also has an anti-glare coating to give you a reflection-free experience and a decent 720p webcam to attend online classes.

Price: ₹38,999

DELL Vostro 14 3401

Dell Vostro 14 3401 is a budget-friendly laptop that can be used in the office as a workhorse and is also a good choice for a student. It is a 14-inch display laptop that will manage all your work like surfing the web, editing documents, making documents, watching videos, etc. It houses a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 1TB HDD. Design-wise, the laptop doesn't have a great look and has a plastic build body but with an easy-grip texture. Dell Vostro 14 3401 runs on Windows 10 and comes with a pre-installed Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. Since the keyboard is spill-resistant, a few accidental water splashes shouldn't hamper your laptop.

Price: ₹37,490

Avita Pura Ryzen 5 (NS14A6INV561-MEGYB)

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, Avita Pura 5 has 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD and runs on Windows 10 Home. This laptop is a complete package for online learning as it lets you keep up with your school/college work, class projects, or media consumption. It has an anti-glare display that will minimise the strain on your eyes and provide you with a reflection-free and engaging viewing experience. The laptop weighs only 1.3 kg and is easier to carry around conveniently all the time. You can easily get 5 hours of battery backup and even more depending on your usage.

Price: ₹31,990

