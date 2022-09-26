Planning to Buy a Laptop This Diwali? How About These Powerful MSI Laptops Available With Discounts

The festive season is just around the corner. It's time to get those gadgets in your home that you have been waiting to buy. We bet you are looking to take advantage of the upcoming sales with all your zeal and zest. And that is why we thought of making the daunting task of finding good deals easier for you. Today, we'll be telling you about all those awesome MSI laptops that will be available at huge discounts during this festive season.

But first, let's tell you why you should buy an MSI laptop. As you already know, the gadget world keeps on evolving every day with each advent of new technologies and features that are both innovative and mind-blowing. And MSI, the premium laptop brand, has been adopting every tactic to keep evolving at the same pace, leaving no stone unturned to lure your attention towards their powerful series of laptops.

MSI Katana GF series with NVIDIA GTX 16 series graphics & RTX3050



You can unleash the ultimate power during every gameplay with the MSI GF series gaming laptops. These laptops feature a powerful Intel processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card for enhanced gaming and a smooth multitasking experience. Also, they are equipped with a dedicated thermal system for extended hours of gaming without worrying about the laptop getting heated up.

MSI's GF series consists of GF63, Katana GF66 and Katana GF76. Let's tell you about the performance-packed Katana GF66 and Katana GF76:

Unveil the hidden gaming talent inside of you with the MSI Katana GF66 and GF76 gaming laptops. Harnessing the power of the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the GF66 can offer an uninterrupted gaming session at any time of the day. Also, MSI's Katana GF66 laptop comes with a 144 Hz IPS gaming display so that you can experience mesmerizing visuals every time you play your favourite games. Also, thanks to MSI, the Katana GF66 comes with dedicated Thermal Solutions for both CPU and GPU, so the laptop's parts can enjoy effective cooling, and you can enjoy the laptop's enhanced performance.

MSI Katana GF76 also equips the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that provides a fast environment to the user for multitasking works and heavy games. This laptop also features the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs that deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators. MSI Katana GF76 has been built keeping in mind the gamer's needs, be it the laptop's ergonomically-designed keyboard, 144Hz IPS-level display or the dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU.

You can also go for the MSI GF63 gaming laptop. The performance delivered by this laptop is powerful and seamless, as it comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It is equipped with a GTX 1650 graphic card, which delivers rich graphics, so you can play most of the fast-paced and contemporary games smoothly and without lag. Also, it functions without making any noise, so using it will be a delightful experience for anyone who wants to work/game without causing any disturbance to anybody else.

Starting prices:

MSI Katana GF66: Rs. 79,990

MSI Katana GF76: Rs. 64,990

MSI GF63: Rs. 49,990

MSI Bravo 15



MSI's Bravo 15 will maximize your productivity and daily performance. This beast laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processors that is built on a 7nm technology. It also equips the AMD Radeon RX5500M graphic card that offers an immersive and boosted gaming experience. Bravo 15 comes with a dedicated cooling solution so that the laptop's internal components remain cool and noise-free even during intense gaming or multitasking sessions. Thanks to the AMD FreeSync Premium 144Hz display of this powerful laptop, you can enjoy high-quality and stutter-free visuals on the go. You can trust MSI's Bravo 15 to help you stay at the top of every game and work that you play and do.

Starting price: Rs. 49,990

MSI Modern 14

MSI's Modern series laptops will easily help you accomplish your everyday tasks with ease. This series of laptops are best suited for school children or anyone who just has to do a minimalist amount of work on their PC. MSI's Modern series consists of two laptops, Modern 14 and Modern 15.

MSI Modern 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics. It is lightweight and has a sleek design so that anyone can easily carry it wherever they go. A basic laptop should have a good keyboard, and Modern 14's keyboard has an optimized 1.5 mm key travel and high responsive feedback so that you can have a highly comfortable and ergonomic typing experience. Not just that, but the keyboard also comes with backlighted keys, thus making it easy for you to work even in dimly lit conditions.

Coming to Modern 15, this feature-loaded laptop comes with amazing features that will blow your mind. Modern 15's AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processor with Radeon graphics gives it excellent multitasking features that promise to let you achieve outstanding productivity. This powerful laptop is extremely lightweight, 1.3Kg, and can conveniently catch pace with your fast-paced lifestyle. Just like Modern 14, Modern 15 also comes with an ergonomic keyboard design and backlighted keys, so nothing can stop you from writing down your notes or articles, be it anything. And with MSI Modern 15's perfect audio system, you can listen to music as it was meant.

Starting prices:

Modern 14: Rs. 34,990

Modern 15: Rs. 52,990

The latest 12th Gen laptop with both HX and H series processors will also be on festive offer. Namely, the Creator series, consisting of Creator and Creator Pro laptops, is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor. Also, the Raider GE77 HX gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and promises to offer your multitasking tasks and performance-demanding games an unparalleled boost throughout your usage.

So, what are you waiting for? Choose your laptop and be ready to spend some of your savings on these upcoming never-seen deals and offers.