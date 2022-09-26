Technology News
loading

Planning to Buy a Laptop This Diwali? How About These Powerful MSI Laptops Available With Discounts

By Sponsored Content |  Updated: 26 September 2022 17:12 IST
Planning to Buy a Laptop This Diwali? How About These Powerful MSI Laptops Available With Discounts

The festive season is just around the corner. It's time to get those gadgets in your home that you have been waiting to buy. We bet you are looking to take advantage of the upcoming sales with all your zeal and zest. And that is why we thought of making the daunting task of finding good deals easier for you. Today, we'll be telling you about all those awesome MSI laptops that will be available at huge discounts during this festive season. 

But first, let's tell you why you should buy an MSI laptop. As you already know, the gadget world keeps on evolving every day with each advent of new technologies and features that are both innovative and mind-blowing. And MSI, the premium laptop brand, has been adopting every tactic to keep evolving at the same pace, leaving no stone unturned to lure your attention towards their powerful series of laptops.

MSI Katana GF series with NVIDIA GTX 16 series graphics & RTX3050
MSI NB GF63 photo 04 hf

You can unleash the ultimate power during every gameplay with the MSI GF series gaming laptops. These laptops feature a powerful Intel processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card for enhanced gaming and a smooth multitasking experience. Also, they are equipped with a dedicated thermal system for extended hours of gaming without worrying about the laptop getting heated up.

MSI's GF series consists of GF63, Katana GF66 and Katana GF76. Let's tell you about the performance-packed Katana GF66 and Katana GF76:

Unveil the hidden gaming talent inside of you with the MSI Katana GF66 and GF76 gaming laptops. Harnessing the power of the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the GF66 can offer an uninterrupted gaming session at any time of the day. Also, MSI's Katana GF66 laptop comes with a 144 Hz IPS gaming display so that you can experience mesmerizing visuals every time you play your favourite games. Also, thanks to MSI, the Katana GF66 comes with dedicated Thermal Solutions for both CPU and GPU, so the laptop's parts can enjoy effective cooling, and you can enjoy the laptop's enhanced performance. 

MSI Katana GF76 also equips the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that provides a fast environment to the user for multitasking works and heavy games. This laptop also features the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs that deliver the ultimate performance for gamers and creators. MSI Katana GF76 has been built keeping in mind the gamer's needs, be it the laptop's ergonomically-designed keyboard, 144Hz IPS-level display or the dedicated thermal solutions for both the CPU and GPU.

You can also go for the MSI GF63 gaming laptop. The performance delivered by this laptop is powerful and seamless, as it comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. It is equipped with a GTX 1650 graphic card, which delivers rich graphics, so you can play most of the fast-paced and contemporary games smoothly and without lag. Also, it functions without making any noise, so using it will be a delightful experience for anyone who wants to work/game without causing any disturbance to anybody else.

Starting prices:

MSI Katana GF66: Rs. 79,990

MSI Katana GF76: Rs. 64,990

MSI GF63: Rs. 49,990

MSI Bravo 15
Bravo15 1656x630 bravo

MSI's Bravo 15 will maximize your productivity and daily performance. This beast laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processors that is built on a 7nm technology. It also equips the AMD Radeon RX5500M graphic card that offers an immersive and boosted gaming experience. Bravo 15 comes with a dedicated cooling solution so that the laptop's internal components remain cool and noise-free even during intense gaming or multitasking sessions. Thanks to the AMD FreeSync Premium 144Hz display of this powerful laptop, you can enjoy high-quality and stutter-free visuals on the go. You can trust MSI's Bravo 15 to help you stay at the top of every game and work that you play and do.

Starting price: Rs. 49,990

MSI Modern 14 

MSI's Modern series laptops will easily help you accomplish your everyday tasks with ease. This series of laptops are best suited for school children or anyone who just has to do a minimalist amount of work on their PC. MSI's Modern series consists of two laptops, Modern 14 and Modern 15. 

MSI Modern 14 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U mobile processor with Radeon graphics. It is lightweight and has a sleek design so that anyone can easily carry it wherever they go. A basic laptop should have a good keyboard, and Modern 14's keyboard has an optimized 1.5 mm key travel and high responsive feedback so that you can have a highly comfortable and ergonomic typing experience. Not just that, but the keyboard also comes with backlighted keys, thus making it easy for you to work even in dimly lit conditions.

Coming to Modern 15, this feature-loaded laptop comes with amazing features that will blow your mind. Modern 15's AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Mobile Processor with Radeon graphics gives it excellent multitasking features that promise to let you achieve outstanding productivity. This powerful laptop is extremely lightweight, 1.3Kg, and can conveniently catch pace with your fast-paced lifestyle. Just like Modern 14, Modern 15 also comes with an ergonomic keyboard design and backlighted keys, so nothing can stop you from writing down your notes or articles, be it anything. And with MSI Modern 15's perfect audio system, you can listen to music as it was meant.

Starting prices: 

Modern 14: Rs. 34,990

Modern 15: Rs. 52,990

The latest 12th Gen laptop with both HX and H series processors will also be on festive offer. Namely, the Creator series, consisting of Creator and Creator Pro laptops, is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor. Also, the Raider GE77 HX gaming laptop is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and promises to offer your multitasking tasks and performance-demanding games an unparalleled boost throughout your usage. 

So, what are you waiting for? Choose your laptop and be ready to spend some of your savings on these upcoming never-seen deals and offers.  

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Laptops
Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details

Related Stories

Planning to Buy a Laptop This Diwali? How About These Powerful MSI Laptops Available With Discounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Laptops, Tablets
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Wearables
  3. Samsung Says Phones Worth Rs. 1,000 Crore Sold on First Day of Festive Sales
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Will Feature Over 105 Sports Modes: Details
  5. iPhone 14 Becomes Apple's Latest Smartphone to Be Manufactured in India
  6. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review: Can It Replace Your Laptop?
  7. Apple Store Festival Season Begins: Instant Discounts, Trade In Offers, More
  8. Huawei Nova 10 SE With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Review: A Well-Rounded Low-Cost Flagship
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Call Links Support Rolling Out, 32-Member Group Video Call Testing Also Begins
  2. Twitter Says 50-60 Percent of Tweets in Government Takedown Orders Are 'Innocuous': Details
  3. Hisense U7H Series TV With AMD FreeSync Premium, A7H Tornado 2.0 TV With 102W Sound Output Launched in India
  4. ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission Completes Eight Years in Orbit, Well Beyond Planned Six-Month Lifespan
  5. Disney Looks to Hire Corporate Lawyer for Emerging Technologies Like NFTs, Metaverse: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature Over 105 Sports Modes, More Specifications Revealed
  7. NASA Aims to Redirect Asteroid in DART Mission's First Attempt at Planetary Defence
  8. Samsung, Axis Bank Launch Credit Card With Year-Long Cashback Discounts: All Details
  9. Dogecoin, ZCash Named as Potential Ethereum-Merge Followers by Vitalik Buterin
  10. Google Says Decade-Old Demand for Shared Network Costs by EU Telecom Operators is Bad for Consumers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.