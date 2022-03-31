How to Back Up and Secure Your Digital Assets

A typical modern household now owns several digital devices at any given point of time. Laptops, smartphones, digital cameras, and other devices help you consume and create content. These devices ship with limited memory, and you can't run them forever without offloading some data. But how do you back up all your data efficiently and securely? Do you need multiple hard drives? Today, we've got all the answers.

Depending on your needs, you could invest in an external hard drive or set up a NAS drive to help you manage all your data. Below, we've handpicked a set of external storage solutions you can buy for your home or small office.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub

Seagate Backup Plus Hub comes in different capacities ranging from 2 TB to 18 TB. It includes three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services, which add a layer of protection to your data. It features two USB 3.0 ports, through which you can charge your smartphone and transfer files from USB cameras and USB flash drives. You can also enjoy a four-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, which comes along with the hard drive.

Western Digital My Cloud Home

My Cloud Home from WD is a different kind of cloud storage device which will entice you with what it can do. Its amazing and easy-to-use personal cloud storage feature lets you store and organise data in one central place. All it needs is a place in your home and a Wi-Fi Router attached to it. WD's My Cloud Home is accessible not only to all the devices on your home network but also over the internet. Hence, you can consume media anywhere, on any device, using the My Cloud Home mobile and desktop app. It also comes with password protection to keep secure all your content.

LaCie d2 Professional

The LaCie d2 Professional comes with an aluminium unibody for reduced noise and vibration and long-term durability. It features USB 3.0 compatibility for Mac and PC and USB-C connector for the new-age computers. For the creative heads, a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan comes within the box. To offer you complete peace of mind, LaCie d2 Professional comes with the backing of five years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. Hence, in case of any failure, you get options for the replacement of the drive and also the recovery of lost files.

Synology DiskStation DS920+

If you are tired of upgrading your public cloud storage plans, then Synology NAS is the perfect option for you since it provides a much larger storage space without a monthly subscription fee. Synology DiskStation DS920+ is a centralized storage solution that connects to your home or office network and allows you to easily store all your essential media and documents. You can access these files and other services through a web browser or mobile apps provided by Synology. With Synology NAS, you can also sync files with a PC or Mac, which will, in turn, help you save your data in event of a hard drive crash in your computer.

