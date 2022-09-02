Technology News
loading

Get Superior Performance When You Need It the Most With 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors

By Sponsored Content |  Updated: 2 September 2022 17:40 IST
Get Superior Performance When You Need It the Most With 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors

The 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors offer a unique combination of performance and responsiveness, so you can conquer any task like a pro. The 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family is the company's most innovative platform yet. This latest gen of mobile processors has been designed to offer real-world performance that can match whatever you are doing. The 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors come with a standard set of features that will take your laptop experiences to a whole new level.

Let's tell you how 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will deliver the ultimate premium laptop experience:

Experience the all-new performance of hybrid architecture

12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors help in saving you time and increasing your ability to do the things you want to do. It comes with two types of specialized cores—Performance cores or P-cores, which give their full attention to any heavy task and are very responsive. Another one is efficiency cores or E-cores, which give you the flexibility to multitask seamlessly and experience an unprecedented performance like never before. With the 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, you will be able to experience the power of a processor designed for real-world multitasking. So you can do all the things you do, much faster.

Comes with the latest technologies for premium laptop experiences

New 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processor-based laptops are all set to provide real-world performance at home, at work or on the go. The latest mobile processors are built to handle anything, from casual gaming to tackling other workloads, throw whatever you want, they can go everywhere and have everything. So you can do anything. The 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors come with integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E for uninterrupted and high-speed internet connectivity. It comes with DDR5 memory, so you can avail massive bandwidth for enhanced speed. You also get Thunderbolt 4, which is the most versatile port as it can power your devices, transfer data, and display a video source to an external monitor all at once and all with just one port. Incredible performance.

Whatever your task is, it's up for every use case

There are two variations of 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, P-series and U-series. The U-Series 10-core processor is for ultrathin and fanless laptops so that you can accelerate your office productivity on the go. The new P-series gives users the combination of the best of both worlds, i.e., enthusiast levels of performance in a thin-and-light laptop. They are purposely built to handle the most demanding compute- and graphics-intensive workflow. Designed with the experiences that matter most in mind, laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors offer a premium choice for everyone, be it a professional, student, creator, multitasker, streamer or casual gamer. 

12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors also feature Thread Director that makes optimal scheduling decisions for intelligently distributing workloads to the optimal cores. 

The 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors are sure to fire up the premium segment of laptops, and are all set to deliver the perfect productivity, creativity, and connectivity.

Availability

Since we have told you guys so much about 12th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, it's time we also tell you a few laptop models that are powered by these latest mobile processors.

Company

Model Name

Acer

Aspire 3

Lenovo

Ideapad Slim 3

Lenovo

Ideapad Slim 5

HP

HP Pavilion 15-eg2009TU

HP

Pavilion Plus 14-eh0021TU

Asus

Vivobook 15

Asus

Vivobook S15

Dell

Vostro 5620

Dell

Inspiron 7620

Samsung

Galaxy Book2

Samsung

Galaxy Book2 360

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Laptops
HP Leads as Indian PC Shipments Register 17.8 Percent YoY Growth in 2Q22: IDC
Motorola Sets September 8 India Launch Date for Three Edge Series Smartphones: All Details

Related Stories

Get Superior Performance When You Need It the Most With 12th Gen Intel Core Mobile Processors
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  3. PS Plus Free Games for September Announced
  4. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  7. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Specifications Leaked, Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details
  10. Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Pad Image Leaks, 200-Megapixel Camera Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Samsung Could Gain From India's New Parallel Testing Strategy to Speed Up Safety Approvals: Report
  2. Redmi A1 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Teased to Feature 'Clean Android' Experience: Details
  3. Poco M5s Confirmed to Sport 64MP Quad Rear Camera Setup, Claimed to Be “The Lightest Poco Ever”
  4. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 Smartwatches With Over 150 Sports Modes, GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Confirmed by Ubisoft, Reveal Next Week
  6. Cross-Chain Bridges: What Are These and How Do They Work?
  7. Vivo X Fold S Tipped to Launch As Vivo X Fold Plus, May Sport Quad Rear Camera Setup: All Details
  8. Meta Partners With Qualcomm For Custom Virtual Reality Chips: Report
  9. USB 4 Version 2.0 Announced; to Deliver Data Transfer Speeds of Up to 80 Gbps, Feature Backward Compatibility
  10. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.