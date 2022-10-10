Five Reasons to Upgrade to an Intel Evo Laptop This Year

If you want a laptop with all the latest technology features, looks and feels sleek and powerful and gives you the ultimate premium laptop experience, then the Intel Evo platform is something you should know about.

Intel Evo platform-based laptop designs are co-engineered with leading manufacturers to withstand real-world pressures and tested thoroughly before they earn the Intel Evo badge. These next-gen laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The premium laptops that earn the Intel Evo badge deliver the best experience and keep up with any demanding task. Well, that sounds like a laptop evolved. Now, let's tell you about the key experience indicators (KEIs) that are verified in a laptop before it earns the prestigious Intel Evo badge:

Enhanced audio and visual clarity on calls

System wake from sleep in less than 1 second

Nine or more hours of real-world battery life on systems with FHD displays

Fast charging with up to a four-hour charge in under 30 minutes on systems with FHD displays

3x faster internet connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E

And that's not it. Intel not only focuses on the responsiveness and the battery life of the 12th Gen Core-based Intel Evo branded laptops, but also a few premium features like:

Intel Thunderbolt 4

Verified ≥1080p+ display with minimum quality metrics (like brightness, contrast, colour space, bit depth)

Backlit keyboard

precision touchpad

Password-less log-in

Intelligent noise suppression for voice and video calls

Smart Wi-Fi optimization

All these KEIs and premium features together make Intel Evo platform-based laptops deliver the perfect laptop experience. Also, if you have in mind that these powerful laptops must be heavy, then let's tell you that all these features and the latest Intel processors come wrapped in a sleek, thin body that is less than 1.5cm thick and has less than 1.9kg weight. Since the Intel Evo laptop is light in weight, you can easily carry it with you wherever you go. With Premium features and premium design, what else could you ask for?

It's time we tell you more about the performance of these Intel Evo-based laptops.

Will keep up with your hectic schedule

Intel Evo laptop designs deliver superior performance, so you never miss a deadline. Be it at work or play, these laptops will always help you chase the day. Intel Evo laptops support fast charging that can charge a long-lasting battery in minutes, so you never have to worry about running out of juice. And not to forget, the 3x faster Wi-Fi for those speedy uploads and downloads and video conferences you have to attend.

Delivers an ultimate premium laptop experience

Intel Evo laptops are not only powerful and pack innovative features, but they are also thin, light, and stylish. These laptops are evolved, so you can do everything you do, faster. When you ask for the latest generation of processors, you can experience the powerful multitasking that will help you perform better in the real world with the 12th Gen Intel Core processors. You can trust the Intel Evo platform-based laptop designs to help you do better productivity in comparison to your last laptop.

Have been tested for intense workloads

Intel Evo laptops handle intense workloads like a pro because they have already been tested in real-world conditions and made powerful enough to deliver the speedy performance one needs. Also, heavy workloads don't mean an early goodbye to the battery life, as Intel Evo platforms provide consistent responsiveness to the battery even when 25 common tasks are running simultaneously. And this is why you should prefer Intel Evo platform-based laptops over any other laptops.

With Intel Evo laptops, you look and sound the best

That's true. The Intel Evo platform-based laptop designs take your video conferencing experience on Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and various other platforms to a whole new level. These next-gen laptops come with built-in AI intelligent features like noise suppression, background blur, face-framing, and lighting correction that will help you look and sound the best no matter what. And as you know, the battery life of Intel Evo laptops is awesome. So you can have long calls without worrying about running out of juice.

And not to forget, these laptops also feature the best-in-class wireless and wired connection with Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) that promises to deliver exceptional audio and display, so your experience could be more premium than ever.

Intel Iris Xe GPU will help you become more capable

Intel Iris Xe graphics in the Intel Evo laptops make it a perfect choice for content creators. With Intel Iris Xe dedicated graphics, you can elevate your productivity and creativity without compromising anything. This GPU can support three simultaneous 4K HDR displays, so you can enjoy your favourite content on one screen and multitask like a pro on other screens. Not just that, you can also enjoy fantastic HD video calling capabilities that will help you look good all the time.

Which laptop to buy?

Since now, you know why should you prefer Intel Evo platform-based laptops, what are you waiting for? When choosing your laptop, look for the Intel Evo badge and get home the best experience. These laptops are available at discounts on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and Reliance Digital during the ongoing festive season.

