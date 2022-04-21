Technology News
loading

Zoom Introduces Whiteboard, Hand Gesture Recognition, IQ for Sales

Zoom IQ for Sales uses AI to analyse customer interaction and record their reactions.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 21 April 2022 13:56 IST
Zoom Introduces Whiteboard, Hand Gesture Recognition, IQ for Sales

Photo Credit: Zoom

To use Zoom Whiteboard, users have to update to Zoom version 5.10.3 or higher

Highlights
  • Whiteboard, Gesture Recognition, requires Zoom version 5.10.3 or higher
  • The Update enhances Zoom audio quality in APAC region
  • Offers protection against suspicious logins through OTP

Zoom is bringing new updates with features to make web calls easier and a lot more convenient. Some among this range of features include Gesture Recognition, Zoom IQ for Sales, improved Zoom Whiteboard, and Backstage for Zoom Events. Be it recording your response through a raised hand gesture, or using a whiteboard or sticky note during a meeting, Zoom has enhanced the web calls and meetings with the new additions.

Here is a look at some of the Zoom's new features:

Zoom Whiteboard

Zoom has shared the details on latest updates in their official blog, where the company stated the introduction of renewed Zoom Whiteboard for Zoom desktop app, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Rooms for Touch devices. The support can also be extended to Zoom Chat in the near future. You can now add shapes, sticky notes, images and more on your whiteboard. To use this feature, users have to update to Zoom version 5.10.3 or higher.

Gesture Recognition

Users can share how they're feeling with others with visual gestures to display a reaction in meetings. Zoom has now made it easy to record and register hand gestures like raised hand or thumbs up. To experience this feature, users need to be on version 5.10.3 or higher. One can enable the feature during the call, which is disabled by default at client's end.

Zoom IQ for Sales

This feature uses AI to analyse customer interaction and highlight key insights, actions and other components of a sale meeting.

Improved audio quality

Zoom has now made it possible for users in the APAC region to enjoy higher audio quality and reduced delays in connectivity. Users will also be able to view new DID and Tollfree numbers upon selecting Asia.

Zoom Event Backstage

To give a realistic experience of backstage, this new feature from Zoom enables event panelists and staff to interact behind the scenes during any event or seminar.

Overview of Breakout Room activities

The host will now be able to watch the participants' engagement through breakout room for main session. Participants will also be informed when the activity status is being shared by the host.

One-time password for suspicious logins

For users with work email login without two-factor recognition, Zoom has now enabled one-time password in light of suspicious login attempts.

Disable in-meeting/webinar chat notifications

If the flow of messages in chat section distracts you from being active in the meeting, Zoom now enables you to turn off or on in-meeting/webinar chat notifications.

Apart from these, Zoom has also added a central library to record and manage all polls during a meeting, which can be used for Personal Meeting ID (PMI) and non-PMI meetings. The company has also extended support for multi-spotlight during cloud recordings.

Zoom has also added the ability to manage chat and SMS messages and their flow, enhancing the user experience. Moreover, one can enable or disable automatic calls recordings for all incoming and outgoing voice calls. To facilitate a smooth customer experience for users in Waiting Rooms, Zoom has allowed users to add video to these rooms.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Calls
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Sony to Bring In-Game Ads in Free-to-Play PlayStation Games, Just Like Microsoft: Report
AMD Radeon RX 6400 Compact Desktop GPU With Smart Access Memory Technology Launched

Related Stories

Zoom Introduces Whiteboard, Hand Gesture Recognition, IQ for Sales
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  2. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  3. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  6. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  7. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  8. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  9. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  10. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Women Will Hold a Quarter of Leadership Roles at Large Global Tech Firms In 2022: Deloitte Report
  2. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched: All Details
  3. Google to Kill Third-Party Android Call Recording Apps on May 11 by Restricting Accessibility API
  4. Binance Limits Services In Russia After EU Sanctions
  5. Apple's Messages Feature That Blurs Nudity for Child Safety Now Rolling Out Globally
  6. Google Chrome Tries to Help Users Find Quality, Safe Extensions With Featured and Established Publisher Badges
  7. Apple Music Introduces New DJ Mixes With Dolby Atmos in Spatial Audio
  8. HealthifyMe Launches HealthifyPro, Its Flagship Health and Fitness Plan With a Biosensor System
  9. US, Allies Say Russia Could Launch Cyberattacks Against Rivals Supporting Ukraine
  10. Samsung Exynos 1280 SoC With 5G and AI Capabilities Launched Officially
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.