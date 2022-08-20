Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is set to launch in India on August 30. The Chinese company revealed the launch date of the upcoming laptop via its official website. Although, the microsite is currently live, it does not reveal any specifications of the Xiaomi laptop. Additionally, the microsite of the Xiaomi Smart TV X Series has also gone live. The smart TV series from the company will also launch on August 30. The smart TV can be seen with the tagline “4K. Your New Resolution”.

Recently, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro was launched in India. This smart TV runs on Android TV 11-based PatchWall 4. It features a display with HD-Ready (768x1,366 pixels) resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and 60Hz refresh rate. The display also sports 85 percent of NTSC colour gamut and 85 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

For connectivity, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Pro 32-inch gets two HDMI 2.0, two USB ports, one AVI input, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. It also features dual-band Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The TV features a dual speaker setup with combined audio output of 24W. It also gets Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual-X support.