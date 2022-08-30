Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 were launched in India on Tuesday, as the company's latest laptop models to debut in the country. The latest Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 12th-generation Intel Core i5 H-series processors. The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes with Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, while the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 uses Intel UHD Graphics. The series sports a 14-inch Mi-Truelife display with 2.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series laptops feature an aluminium alloy body and pack a 56Whr battery.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series price in India, availability

The newly launched Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G price in India starts at Rs. 74,999, while the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 price begins at Rs. 69,999. Both models will go on sale starting September 20 and will be available for purchase via Mi.com, Mi Homes and Amazon.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series specifications

Both the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and feature a 14-inch Mi-Truelife display with 2.5K(2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent sRGB coverage. The display also has TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification along with DC dimming support.

Under the hood, both models are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5-12450H CPUs paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G model has an Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, and the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 features integrated Intel UHD graphics.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 models include dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm combo jack. Audio is handled by two 2W stereo speakers with DTS audio processing. The machines also feature an HD (720p) webcam and a microphone.

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 feature backlit keyboard. The power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

The newly launched Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120 series packs 56Whr batteries. They support USB Type-C charging with a 100W adapter. Xiaomi claims that with the bundled charger, the laptops can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in 35 minutes. They feature an Aluminium alloy body, measure 15.9x315.6x220.4mm and weigh 1.4 kilograms, according to the company.

