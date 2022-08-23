Technology News
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 120Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: All Details

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is set to launch in India on August 30.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 August 2022 16:36 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G can be seen with a USB Type-A port

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is set to launch in India on August 30. Ahead of the laptop's debut in the country, the Chinese company has confirmed some specifications of the upcoming laptop via its website. The microsite also shows an image of the laptop with a Thunderbolt port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the left side, and a USB Type-A port on the right side. The laptop will sport a display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-Series Processor, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce MX550 GPU, according to the microsite. The upcoming laptop will sport a 2.5K True-life Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the image shared by the Chinese company on the microsite, the NoteBook Pro 120G can be seen with a Thunderbolt port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the left side.

On the right side, the laptop can be seen with a USB Type-A port. The image also suggests that the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G could feature a web cam for video conferencing. The laptop will at least feature a silver colour option, as per the microsite.

The microsite for the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G had recently gone live. The company has already confirmed that the laptop will launch in India on August 30, according to the company's website. Other details about the laptop including the price in India are yet to announced by the company.

In July, Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch 2022. The laptop sports a 14-inch OLED display with 3D LUT colour correction, 90Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dhruv Raghav
