Xiaomi K200 All-in-One laser printer was launched earlier this week in China. The first ever printer from Xiaomi comes with various features including NFC support for one tap printing and a drag-and-drop functionality that allows users to quickly print webpages. The device can be used to print, scan, and photocopy documents. As per the Chinese company, the toner cartridge of the printer can deliver up to 4,000 pages. It allows remote printing as well as direct printing via WeChat app.

Xiaomi K200 price, availability

Xiaomi K200 price is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,400), and it is available for pre-booking in China. The laser printer will go on sale from June 3 in White colour option.

Xiaomi K200 specifications, features

Xiaomi K200 laser printer can print documents with up to 600x600dpi resolution. It comes with a backlit touch panel to control printing, photocopying, and scanning. The company says that the printer comes with a pre-installed toner that is claimed to deliver up to 4,000 prints. It is said to print 23 pages per minute. Xiaomi says the toner uses high-quality materials to deliver smudge-free, sharp prints.

As per the company, the Xiaomi K200 can print A4, A5, A5R, A6, B5, B6, Letter among other sizes from the printer, and A4, A5, A5R, A6, B5, and B6 from the app. There is an AirTap feature that utilises NFC technology to print documents directly from an Android or iPhone with just a tap. Furthermore, users can print directly via the web drag-and-drop functionality or print from the WeChat app. Additionally, you can also start a printing job via remote printing feature.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi K200 printer include Wi-Fi, USB, and app. It is compatible with Android 7 or above, iOS 10 or above, Windows 7 or above, and macOS 10.6.8. It also supports printing via Mi Printing App.

