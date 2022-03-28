Xiaomi appears to be working on bringing a new compact laptop to the market, which is speculated to be called the Xiaomi Book S 12.4. It has recently surfaced on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG certification sites. These alleged listings have revealed some key specifications of this rumoured notebook. Furthermore, Xiaomi has been tipped to have already begun internally testing the Xiaomi Book S in various Asian countries. The company is yet to officially unveil this notebook, an announcement seems imminent as these listings and rumours continue to surface.

The Geekbench listing has surfaced with notable scores. Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) has a single-core score of 758 points and a multi-core score of 3,014 points. The tested system ran on 64-bit Microsoft Windows 11 Home operating system. As per the listing, this notebook would pack a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor with a base clock speed of 3.0GHz. It is also supposed to house 8GB of RAM. The Bluetooth SIG certification does not provide any additional information but only suggests that this notebook would have Bluetooth v5.1 support. These listings indicate that the Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch laptop launch could be expected soon.

Recently, reliable tipster Mukul Sharma shared some more information regarding this rumoured notebook. As per the leak, Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is currently being internally tested in several Asian countries, which is tipped to indicate an imminent launch.

Xiaomi recently launched the RedmiBook Pro 15 (2022) in China. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch IPS display with a resolution of 3,200x2,000 pixels. The Chinese tech giant offers processor options between the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and the 12th Gen Intel Core i5. Two of its top-end variants are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. The base model offers integrated Intel UHD Graphics with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

