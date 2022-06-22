Technology News
loading

Xiaomi Book S 12.4-Inch With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, Windows 11 Launched: All Details

Xiaomi Book S comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display and a peak brightness of 500 nits

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 22 June 2022 14:57 IST
Xiaomi Book S 12.4-Inch With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, Windows 11 Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Book S sports a 12.4-inch LCD display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage
  • Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) sports Gorilla Glass 3
  • The tablet also houses stereo speakers on the sides

Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) has been unveiled by the company. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset and runs on Windows 11. The Books S comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet from Xiaomi features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. The company claims a battery capacity of 13.4 hours of regular usage for the Book S. The tablet will also come with a 65W charger for speed charging.

Xiaomi Book S price

The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) has been priced at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 57,500). Interested buyers can pre-order the tablet starting June 30. The Book S will be sold at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 49,300) during the first two days. The 65W GaN charger is being given for free as an introductory offer during the first two days. The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is currently listed on the company's official sites in Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands among others.

Xiaomi Book S specifications

The Book S sports a 12.4-inch LCD display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 244PPI. The tablet features 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and sports Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is made out of an aluminum-magnesium alloy. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

For selfies and video calls, the tablet from Xiaomi comes with a 1,080p front facing camera and two microphones featuring Qualcomm's Aqstic echo cancellation and noise suppression technology. The tablet also houses stereo speakers on the sides.

The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) houses a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone hack, a microSD slot, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The Book S is said to deliver 13.4 hours of battery life on regular usage, according to Xiaomi. The tablet can be charged using the 65W GaN speed charger, which has to be purchased separately. However, the charger will be given for free during the first two days of sale. The tablet is 8.95mm thick and weighs 720g.

Additionally, a keyboard cover is being sold separately along with the Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch). It features 1.3mm key travel and a touchpad. The exterior of the keyboard sports PU leather and the cover also comes with an inbuilt kickstand . The keyboard cover can be attached to the Book S via the pogo pins and weighs 317g. The cover is priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 12,300). The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is also compatible with the Xiaomi Smart Pen, which is available for EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Book S, Xiaomi Book S price, Xiaomi Book S specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
BlockFi Secures $250 Million Revolving Credit Facility From Crypto Exchange FTX

Related Stories

Xiaomi Book S 12.4-Inch With Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2, Windows 11 Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  6. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  7. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  2. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  3. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  4. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  9. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.