Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) has been unveiled by the company. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset and runs on Windows 11. The Books S comes with a 12.4-inch LCD display and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The tablet from Xiaomi features 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. The company claims a battery capacity of 13.4 hours of regular usage for the Book S. The tablet will also come with a 65W charger for speed charging.

Xiaomi Book S price

The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) has been priced at EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 57,500). Interested buyers can pre-order the tablet starting June 30. The Book S will be sold at EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 49,300) during the first two days. The 65W GaN charger is being given for free as an introductory offer during the first two days. The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is currently listed on the company's official sites in Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands among others.

Xiaomi Book S specifications

The Book S sports a 12.4-inch LCD display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 244PPI. The tablet features 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and sports Gorilla Glass 3 protection for the display. The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is made out of an aluminum-magnesium alloy. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB storage. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

For selfies and video calls, the tablet from Xiaomi comes with a 1,080p front facing camera and two microphones featuring Qualcomm's Aqstic echo cancellation and noise suppression technology. The tablet also houses stereo speakers on the sides.

The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) houses a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone hack, a microSD slot, and supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. The Book S is said to deliver 13.4 hours of battery life on regular usage, according to Xiaomi. The tablet can be charged using the 65W GaN speed charger, which has to be purchased separately. However, the charger will be given for free during the first two days of sale. The tablet is 8.95mm thick and weighs 720g.

Additionally, a keyboard cover is being sold separately along with the Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch). It features 1.3mm key travel and a touchpad. The exterior of the keyboard sports PU leather and the cover also comes with an inbuilt kickstand . The keyboard cover can be attached to the Book S via the pogo pins and weighs 317g. The cover is priced at EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 12,300). The Xiaomi Book S (12.4-inch) is also compatible with the Xiaomi Smart Pen, which is available for EUR 100 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

