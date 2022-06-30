Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 is all set to launch on July 4 in China alongside the Xiaomi 12S series. The Chinese electronics brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new laptop in its home country. It has also shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the Mi Notebook Pro successor's design. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 is teased to pack a 4K OLED display and will measure 14.9mm in thickness. The display will support Dolby Vision as well.

The launch of Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 will be held in China on July 4, as per teaser posters shared (in Chinese) by Xiaomi on Weibo. As mentioned, teaser images suggest that Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 will have a 4K OLED display with support for Dolby Vision. The laptop will have a lightweight build with 14.9mm thickness. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 will be launched alongside Xiaomi 12S series. The lineup, which is expected to include three models - Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S will go official at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on July 4.

The new Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 is expected to succeed the Mi NoteBook Pro that was released in India in August last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 56,999 for the Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM configuration. The Core i5 + 16GB RAM model costs Rs. 59,999. The top-of-the-line Core i7 + 16GB RAM model costs Rs. 72,999.

The Mi NoteBook Pro features a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Mi NoteBook Pro has a 56Whr battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.