Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display, Dolby Vision Launched: Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 includes 14-inch and 16-inch sizes models.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 5 July 2022 02:50 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops have a 14.9mm thickness

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 has launched on Monday
  • The new laptop series includes two sizes models
  • Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops are powered by an Intel Core P series SoC

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series has been launched on Monday in two sizes models. While one comes in 14-inch variant, another has a 16-inch display. The newly unveiled notebook series packs E4 OLED displays that use 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi along with support for Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops have a lightweight build with a 14.9mm thickness. On the other hand, both the variants are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 price, availability

The Book Pro 14-inch 2022 from Xiaomi starts at CNY 6799 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the i5 version and CNY 8499 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the i7 version. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 has been priced at CNY 7399 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the i5 version, whereas, it can be purchased at CNY 9399 (roughly Rs. 1,10,700) for the i7 version.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch 2022 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop sports an E4 OLED display that uses 3D LUT colour correction created by the company. The 14-inch Book Pro 2022 runs Windows 11 and features a 90 Hz display along with Dolby Vision support protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The display has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen of the laptop has a peak brightness of up to 600nits. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC, as mentioned above. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage. The Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop supports 100W charging over USB Type-C using a GaN charging adapter. The 14-inch model of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 weighs 1.5kg.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 specifications, features

The Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 laptop mostly has the same specs as the Xiaomi 14-inch Book Pro 2022. Just like the newly launched 14-inch laptop from Xiaomi, the 16-inch variant also sports an E4 OLED Retina Master touch screen that uses 3D LUT colour correction. This laptop also runs Windows 11 and is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC. However, the Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 has a 60 Hz display, unlike the 14-inch one.

The 16-inch laptop too has Dolby Vision support protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 also supports 100W charging over a USB Type-C charger, like the 14-inch Book Pro 2022.

It also has a thickness of 14.9mm, but it weighs 1.8kg, which is different from the 14-inch model.

Apoorva Sinha
