Windows 11 Users Getting 'Privacy Auditing' to Look at Apps Accessing Microphone, Camera, Location Data

Privacy Auditing is said to be available for testing within a Windows 11 Preview build this month.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 June 2022 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Windows

Windows users will be able to look at apps unnecessarily accessing sensitive data

Highlights
  • Windows 11 is enhancing user privacy with the new feature
  • Apple introduced a similar experience last year
  • Microsoft will be able to deliver that level of privacy on PCs, laptops

Windows 11 is getting a feature called 'Privacy Auditing' that will help users look at the apps accessing their microphone, camera, and location data. Microsoft has initially introduced the feature to app developers for testing. However, it will be available to Windows 11 users in the future to let them decide whether they should continue to use the apps that are taking their sensitive data on the system. Microsoft's offering sounds similar to Apple's App Privacy Report that was launched for iPhone and iPad users last year.

Microsoft Vice President for Enterprise and OS Security Dave Weston announced the release of the Privacy Auditing on Windows 11. The feature is meant to let users see the history of sensitive device access, the executive said.

 

Bleeping Computer reports that Privacy Auditing has been made available for testing within a Windows 11 Preview build earlier this month.

The current version of Privacy Auditing is said to allow users to view logs of sensitive data access of the past week. It names the apps that are accessing sensitive user information, including their location and screenshots.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel using the eligible Windows 11 Preview build can access the feature by going to Settings > Privacy & security > App permissions.

In December, Apple released iOS 15.2 with the App Privacy Report to let users look at which and how often apps access their data, such as location, contacts, camera, and microphone. The feature also debuted on iPadOS 15.2 back then.

Apple has, though, not yet made the privacy-focussed feature available to Mac users. It is unclear whether the feature would be provided on macOS in the future.

However, the introduction of Privacy Auditing on Windows 11 will enable Microsoft to offer a similar privacy experience to PC and laptop users.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Windows 11, Privacy Auditing, Microsoft Windows, Windows, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
