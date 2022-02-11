Technology News
Windows 11 Taskbar Improvements Spotted on Release Preview Ahead of Major February Update

Windows 11 will soon gain support for a useful Windows 10 taskbar feature.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2022 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is adding support for useful taskbar features including quick window sharing (pictured)

  • Microsoft is set to roll out a major Windows 11 update this month
  • The update is set to bring taskbar improvements to Windows 11
  • Windows 11 will soon add a preview for Android app support

Windows 11 is set to get a major update later this month, which will bring a preview of Android apps on Windows, redesigned system apps, and other improvements. Ahead of the release of the stable version of the Windows 11 February update, Microsoft has improved multi-monitor functionality in Windows 11 by adding the date and time to the taskbar on other monitors. The feature has been spotted in the latest Windows 11 Release Preview, and will arrive along with other taskbar improvements, in the Windows 11 update expected to arrive this month.

According to Microsoft's release notes for the latest Windows 11 Release Preview build, first spotted by The Verge, Windows 11 is set to regain the ability to view the clock and date on the taskbar on other monitors that are connected to the computer. This functionality already existed on Windows 10 but is currently unavailable on Windows 11. The upcoming update with the taskbar improvements is already available for testing on the company's Release Preview channel.

As part of the next major update to Windows 11 promised by Microsoft, Microsoft is also bringing the weather widget back to the taskbar. Users will see weather content on the left side, if the taskbar is centre aligned, according to Microsoft. Meanwhile, Microsoft Teams will also get better integration with the taskbar. Users will be able quickly share any open application window from the taskbar, or quickly mute and unmute themselves on a call without opening the Teams app.

Microsoft is also set to bring other useful features and functionality as part of the next Windows 11 update, including a preview of Android apps on Windows. Support for running Android apps on Windows 11 was announced last year, but it yet to be released. Similarly, the company's Notepad and Windows Media Player apps are also getting Windows 11-themed redesigns, along with dark mode support. Microsoft is yet to announce an official release date for the next update to Windows 11, but it is expected to arrive this month, according to the blog post detailing the upcoming features in the update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
