Windows 11 — the latest version of Microsoft's operating system — is being updated with a set of features aimed at hybrid work and enterprise customers, the company announced on Tuesday. Microsoft will update Windows 11's File Explorer with tabbed and pinned files support. The company has also announced improved accessibility features for persons with disabilities and will let users seamlessly move between a local Windows 11 PC and a Windows 365 Cloud PC. The company is also adding support for a service to automate updates for Windows, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

As part of new security features announced for Windows 11, the company's Microsoft Defender SmartScreen will be updated with enhanced phishing detection and protection, when users are entering credentials on a malicious app or website. In order to protect users from one of the largest attack vectors — untrusted software — Windows 11 is being updated with Smart App Control to ensure that only trusted applications are run on a computer, using code signing and the company's AI intelligence models.

The File Explorer app will get support for tabs and pinned files on Windows 11

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 will also receive updates aimed at hybrid work users, and Microsoft will introduce a redesigned File Explorer app with a tabbed interface and support for pinning files. The operating system will also be updated with improved accessibility features including Focus Sessions for users with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Voice Access for dictation and control, systemwide Live Captions for users with hearing disabilities or those learning a new language.

Microsoft is also updating Windows 11 with new features for enterprise customers, including Windows Autopatch for automated Windows, Microsoft Edge, and Office updates. Employees will also be able to access corporate resources securely with application management for Microsoft Edge. Meanwhile, Microsoft will also make it easier for users to switch between Windows 11 and Windows 365 (the company's cloud-based service) with Windows 365 Switch and Windows 365 Boot, according to the company.

