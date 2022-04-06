Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Windows 11 Security, Accessibility Features Announced by Microsoft; File Explorer to Gain Tabbed Support

Windows 11 Security, Accessibility Features Announced by Microsoft; File Explorer to Gain Tabbed Support

Microsoft is also making it easier to switch between Windows 11 and Windows 365.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 April 2022 12:33 IST
Windows 11 Security, Accessibility Features Announced by Microsoft; File Explorer to Gain Tabbed Support

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 users will be able to control and dictate content with Voice Access

Highlights
  • Windows 11 is being updated with enhanced phishing protection
  • Microsoft will make it easier to automate updates on enterprise PCs
  • Windows 11 will also gain support for systemwide Live Captions

Windows 11 — the latest version of Microsoft's operating system — is being updated with a set of features aimed at hybrid work and enterprise customers, the company announced on Tuesday. Microsoft will update Windows 11's File Explorer with tabbed and pinned files support. The company has also announced improved accessibility features for persons with disabilities and will let users seamlessly move between a local Windows 11 PC and a Windows 365 Cloud PC. The company is also adding support for a service to automate updates for Windows, Microsoft Edge, and Office.

As part of new security features announced for Windows 11, the company's Microsoft Defender SmartScreen will be updated with enhanced phishing detection and protection, when users are entering credentials on a malicious app or website. In order to protect users from one of the largest attack vectors — untrusted software — Windows 11 is being updated with Smart App Control to ensure that only trusted applications are run on a computer, using code signing and the company's AI intelligence models.

windows 11 file explorer tabs microsoft windows microsoft explorer

The File Explorer app will get support for tabs and pinned files on Windows 11
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 will also receive updates aimed at hybrid work users, and Microsoft will introduce a redesigned File Explorer app with a tabbed interface and support for pinning files. The operating system will also be updated with improved accessibility features including Focus Sessions for users with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Voice Access for dictation and control, systemwide Live Captions for users with hearing disabilities or those learning a new language.

Microsoft is also updating Windows 11 with new features for enterprise customers, including Windows Autopatch for automated Windows, Microsoft Edge, and Office updates. Employees will also be able to access corporate resources securely with application management for Microsoft Edge. Meanwhile, Microsoft will also make it easier for users to switch between Windows 11 and Windows 365 (the company's cloud-based service) with Windows 365 Switch and Windows 365 Boot, according to the company.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 11, Windows 365, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Defender, Microsoft
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Ukraine Crisis: Intel Becomes Latest Western Tech Firm to Suspend Business in Russia

Related Stories

Windows 11 Security, Accessibility Features Announced by Microsoft; File Explorer to Gain Tabbed Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  4. Some Ola S1 Pro Users Facing Reverse Mode Accelerator Glitch, Sudden Shutdowns
  5. Amazon Mobile Savings Days, TV Savings Days Sales Now Live: See Top Discounts
  6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 2022, With Same Specifications as Original Model, Debuts
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Have a 144Hz pOLED Display, Up to 8GB RAM
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Testing Archived Chats Feature for Windows Users
  2. Windows 11 Security, Accessibility Features Announced by Microsoft; File Explorer to Gain Tabbed Support
  3. Ukraine Crisis: Intel Becomes Latest Western Tech Firm to Suspend Business in Russia
  4. Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Software Support Discontinued; Galaxy M62 Reportedly Getting Android 12 Update
  5. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai Freed From Questioning in Google ‘Incognito’ Privacy Suit
  6. Bored Ape Holder Loses Multiples NFTs Collectively Worth $570,000 in Direct Swap Scam
  7. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops With Up to Intel Core i5 Processor Launched in India
  8. Fire-Boltt Incredible Smartwatch to Launch in India Soon: Price, Specifications
  9. Departing WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees Future of Hollywood in Blockchain
  10. Meta Unveils Sharing to Reels Option to Post Reels From Third-Party Apps to Facebook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.